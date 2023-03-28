“Oppenheimer” will be Christopher Nolan’s longest film



Photo: Disclosure/Universal Pictures/Poppoca Moderna

The biographical drama “Oppenheimer”, the new work of director Christopher Nolan (“Inception”), will be the longest film of his career. At 3 hours long, the work exceeds the 169 minutes of “Interestellar” (2014).

The revelation was made by Matt Damon on Monday night (27/3) on the red carpet of “Air”, which he also stars.

“It’s three o’clock. It’s fantastic! It goes by so fast. It’s great!”, said Damon, revealing that he saw “Oppenheimer” firsthand. The star also took the opportunity to praise Cillian Murphy (“Peaky Blinders”), the protagonist of the plot: “Cillian is phenomenal. He is everything you would like him to be”.

“Oppenheimer” tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Murphy), head of the Manhattan Project, a US government project tasked with creating the country’s first nuclear weapon, which devastated the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in Japan, during the 2nd World War.

This is Nolan’s first film at Universal Pictures after his long stint at Warner Bros. The film is based on Kai Bird’s novel, “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer”, and focuses on Oppenheimer’s research effort as director of the Los Alamos Laboratory in New Mexico.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Nolan spoke about the challenges of filming the blockbuster: “It’s a story of immense scope and scale. And one of the most challenging projects I’ve ever taken on in terms of scale and in terms of the breadth of Oppenheimer’s story. There were big logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary team, and they really dedicated themselves to the project. I’m thrilled with what my team was able to achieve.”

Nolan said he did everything he could to try and replicate the first nuclear explosion ever created. And without the use of digital effects. “I think recreating the Trinity test (the first detonation of a nuclear weapon in New Mexico) without the use of CGI was a huge challenge. Andrew Jackson, my visual effects supervisor, was trying to figure out how we could make many of the visual elements of the film in a practical way, from the representation of quantum dynamics and quantum physics to the Trinity test itself, to recreate, exactly, that test done in New Mexico.”

In addition to Murphy in the lead role, the cast also includes Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place”), Matt Damon (“The Martian”), Robert Downey Jr. (“Avengers: Endgame”), Florence Pugh (“Don’t Worry, Darling!”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Benny Safdie (“Good Behave”) and Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”).

“Oppenheimer” opens in Brazilian theaters on July 20, one day before its US release.