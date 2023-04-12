Optical illusion: looks with a special print are a trend among celebrities | Fashion & Beauty

1 of 10 Pocah, Bruna Marquezine and Kim Kardashian bet on prints with ‘optical illusion’ by Jean Paul Gaultier — Photo: Victor Chapetta/Agnews/ Webert Belicio/Agnews/ Reproduction/Instagram Pocah, Bruna Marquezine and Kim Kardashian bet on prints with ‘optical illusion’ by Jean Paul Gaultier — Photo: Victor Chapetta/Agnews/ Webert Belicio/Agnews/ Reproduction/Instagram

That the fashion for tulle clothes is still on the rise is nothing new, but a specific print has gained celebrity preference.

It is a collection by the Jean Paul Gaultier brand, with items that can cost around R$ 9 thousand or even be exclusive creations, as is the case of this dress worn by Kendall Jenner. 😱

Kendall Jenner wears an exclusive dress by Jean Paul Gaultier – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Other pieces with the same vibe of 3D prints are part of a partnership between the French brand and Y/Project, such as the models shown by A$AP Rocky and Anitta.

Anitta and A$AP Rocky wear Jean Paul Gaultier clothes with 3D effect — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Even though they are daring and controversial, some of the semi-transparent pieces, called ‘Body Morph’, are sold out on the brands’ websites. So, would you use it? So get inspired by celebrity looks!

Bruna Marquezine went to first afternoon showThiaguinho’s event in Rio de Janeiro, wearing a top from the collab between the brands. The tank top, which simulates a naked body, costs BRL 2,200!

Bruna Marquezine, in Tardezinha, wearing a R$ 2,200 top — Photo: Webert Belicio/ Agnews

To enjoy Joelma’s show, Pocah entered the trend with a similar look. She wore a set with a 3D print of a female silhouette.

Pocah wears a set with an 'optical illusion' print — Photo: Victor Chapetta/Agnews

Before Kendall Jenner bet on the trend, Kim Kardashian had already used a piece from the collection. Later, on Zoe’s birthdayit was Sabrina Sato’s turn to repeat the North American look. The dress with graphic print costs approximately R$ 9 thousandbut it’s sold out!

Kim Kardashian wears a bold dress by Jean Paul Gaultier – Photo: Playback/Instagram

Sabrina Sato repeats the look of Kim Kardashian, from the brand Jean Paul Gaultier — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Also in the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner posed in a daring Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit with a print of the Venus de Milo. The piece, which is no longer available in the online store, costs around R$ 2,300.

Kylie Jenner wears a print of the Venus de Milo by Jean Paul Gaultier – Photo: Playback/Instagram

South Korean DJ Peggy Gou and digital influencer Kadu Dantas bet on tailoring pieces from the brands. She wears a shirt with a feminine silhouette design, on sale for R$ 5.7 thousand, while the Brazilian opted for a blazer with abdomen print, valued at BRL 6,200, but out of stock.

DJ Peggy Gou and influencer Kadu Dantas wear Jean Paul Gaultier pieces — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

the influencer Vivi Wanderley is another fan of trend from the moment! She has already displayed several looks by the French brand, including this set of miniskirts and croppedwhich can be purchased for R$ 3.4 thousand, and the asymmetrical dress, which costs R$ 8 thousand.

Vivi Wanderley wears trendy pieces by Jean Paul Gaultier — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

