Optical illusion: looks with a special print are a trend among celebrities | Fashion & Beauty

That the fashion for tulle clothes is still on the rise is nothing new, but a specific print has gained celebrity preference.
It is a collection by the Jean Paul Gaultier brand, with items that can cost around R$ 9 thousand or even be exclusive creations, as is the case of this dress worn by Kendall Jenner. 😱
Other pieces with the same vibe of 3D prints are part of a partnership between the French brand and Y/Project, such as the models shown by A$AP Rocky and Anitta.
Even though they are daring and controversial, some of the semi-transparent pieces, called ‘Body Morph’, are sold out on the brands’ websites. So, would you use it? So get inspired by celebrity looks!
Bruna Marquezine went to first afternoon showThiaguinho’s event in Rio de Janeiro, wearing a top from the collab between the brands. The tank top, which simulates a naked body, costs BRL 2,200!
To enjoy Joelma’s show, Pocah entered the trend with a similar look. She wore a set with a 3D print of a female silhouette.
Before Kendall Jenner bet on the trend, Kim Kardashian had already used a piece from the collection. Later, on Zoe’s birthdayit was Sabrina Sato’s turn to repeat the North American look. The dress with graphic print costs approximately R$ 9 thousandbut it’s sold out!
Also in the Kardashian clan, Kylie Jenner posed in a daring Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit with a print of the Venus de Milo. The piece, which is no longer available in the online store, costs around R$ 2,300.
South Korean DJ Peggy Gou and digital influencer Kadu Dantas bet on tailoring pieces from the brands. She wears a shirt with a feminine silhouette design, on sale for R$ 5.7 thousand, while the Brazilian opted for a blazer with abdomen print, valued at BRL 6,200, but out of stock.
the influencer Vivi Wanderley is another fan of trend from the moment! She has already displayed several looks by the French brand, including this set of miniskirts and croppedwhich can be purchased for R$ 3.4 thousand, and the asymmetrical dress, which costs R$ 8 thousand.