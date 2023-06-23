Orange rival US reveal World Cup selections with Rapinoe and Morgan in exclusive video

pro shots Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan after winning the 2019 world title

NOS Football, Wednesday, 22:41

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan are, as expected, part of the United States’ World Cup selection. The iconic pair of American women’s soccer will play their fourth finals round.

On July 27, the United States will be the opponent of the Netherlands in the second group match at the World Cup.

Besides Rapinoe and Morgan, defender Kelly O’Hara will also be playing in her fourth World Cup. Midfielder Julie Ertz and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher were also part of the US team that won the world title in 2015 and 2019.

celebrities announced the selection

World Cup selections were announced to the world via a video on social media, in a way that might leave you Americans

For example, President Joe Biden, singer Taylor Swift, basketball icon Shaquille O’Neal and ski star Mikaela Shiffrin collaborated.

Apart from veterans, there is also room for talent in the selection. For example, the 2022 Player of the Year in the National Women’s Soccer League, 22-year-old Sophia Smith, received an invitation from national coach Vlatko Andonovski.

daughter denise rodman

Trinity Rodman has also been selected. The 21-year-old is the daughter of former basketball star Dennis Rodman, who wreaked havoc with the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls in the eighties and nineties.

The United States will play its first group game on July 22 against Vietnam. A clash with the Netherlands is scheduled for 27 July and the US is preparing for a clash against Portugal on 1 August.