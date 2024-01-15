Orbán hides from the political scandal resulting from the pardon of an accomplice in pedophilia

The country’s President Caitlin Novak and Justice Minister Judy Varga resigned in protest over the pardon of the deputy director of an orphanage.

Prime Minister of Hungary viktor orban, Is missing. Back resign A few days ago, from the President of the country, Katalin Novak and of Minister of Justice, Judy VargaBy Forgiveness to the deputy director of an orphanage partner of pedophiliaOrbán has not shown his face in an issue that delegitimizes a government that has made child protection and traditional family values ​​a cornerstone of its policy.

The scandal also affects the powerful Hungarian Reformed Church, to which Orbán belongs. The request for pardon reportedly came from Bishop Zoltan Balogh, president of that church’s synod.

“The government is working”This is the only explanation Orbán has given through his Facebook page. One of the opposition parties, momentoonhas filled the streets of Budapest with Orbán posters and signs “Missing, we are looking for him”, Momuntun, a centrist party founded in 2017, has not offered any reward, but has put forward questions that Orbán would have to answer if he comes forward: “Were you aware of the pardon petition before the decision came? Did you know that someone was pressuring Katalin Novak to ask for clemency? Had he himself asked Katalin Novak for clemency? “Were you aware of the clemency decision before it came to light?”

He Deputy Director of the Orphanage In question, André K, complied Three years jail sentence to persuade children They will withdraw their testimony against the director from the center by Sexual Exploitation, who was sentenced to eight years in prison. André Kay was one of 25 people pardoned by the president during Pope Francis’ visit last year. But his name was not made public till February 2.

Orbán will be able to avoid questions, but he will not ignore the fact that he has lost two very important figures for himself and his party Fidesz. In 2021, with its parliamentary majority, it allowed a law, criticized by the EU as homophobic, that bans talking to minors about homosexuality, which is related to pedophilia.

former President Novak channeled the image of the “Mother of the Nation”., is characterized by very inclusive and popular policies encouraging couples to have more children. The former Justice Minister was more strict. He was to lead Fidesz in the fight against “Brussels bureaucrats” in the European elections in June. He has now resigned from the post of MP and retired from public life.

minutes after the resignation of Judith Varga, Her ex-husband, Peter MagyarA powerful Fidesz member declared: “I don’t want to be part of the alliance, “I don’t want to be part of a system another minute in which the real criminals hide behind women’s skirts.”

“For a long time I believed in an ideal of a national, sovereign and civil Hungary. However, in recent years and especially today, I have realized that all this is nothing more than a political product, a sugar coating Which only serves two purposes: to hide the operation of the power factory and to amass huge wealth,” he decried.

Bishop in the spotlight

In this Approach are now chief of secret services Orban, Antal Rogan, and Bishop Balogh, Personal Advisor to the Prime Minister, however, for the time being, he seems to have moved to a safe place. On Tuesday he met with the so-called deacons-protectors to discuss the precise role they played in the pardon case of the former deputy director of the Biscay Children’s Home. After the hearing, a vote was held on whether Zoltan Balogh should remain as Pastoral President of the Synod and the outcome was quite favorable. He got 86% votes. After that meeting, which lasted about five hours, Balog published a video on the Reformed Church website in which he announced that he would not resign his church post.

“Viktor Orbán, as a member of the Reformed Church, trusts the leaders of the Church and the strength of the Church,” said Orbán’s press chief, Bertalan Havasi, who described the information printed in the newspaper as “nonsense and nonsense.” Press about Zoltan Balogh and what he accused of “leftists”.

The bishop and the pardoned individual, André K., deputy director of the Kossuth Zsuzsa Children’s Home in Biscay, knew each other since at least 2010 and Hungarian media have verified that the religious lobbied the president to grant him the pardon. Had intervened. ,

Orbán is silent, but rebellion is growing in the streets and on social networks. Opposition parties have presented There has been a demand for investigation into how the pardon was granted., how the state is managed and to request the direct election of the next President. The reaction from the government and pro-government media has been furious.

Orbán’s spokesperson reiterates, “We do not respond to the desperate efforts of people in desperate circumstances.” from the pages of Zolsolt BayerCommentator Magyar Nemzet, the government’s leading newspaper, said that “We must show our strength, because this bunch of hyenas, those completely immoral and lying bastards, are now smelling blood because they believe That the time has come,” he wrote.

He then proposed a show of strength by government supporters on March 15, a national holiday: “Let’s show them that worse times have not come!”