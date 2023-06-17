Orel Mangala is ready for the first place in Hessel: “Five minutes from my door”

No Onana, No De Bruyne and Orel Mangala (24) can benefit from this. The Nottingham Forest midfielder has a good chance to start on Saturday and show for his debut at Heysel. “Five minutes from my door – I’m really looking forward to it.”

The story of Orel Mangala is now known, but it remains a sentence. As a two-year-old boy, he was hit by a car while crossing the street at his home in Etterbeek, after which he lay in a coma for two days and was told by doctors that he would never walk again. So it is unbelievable that he is not in a wheelchair but the Red Devil. You can still see the scar over Mangala’s left eye when the cameraman passed her during the line-up on Saturday evening, but luckily that’s all she had left.

It is certainly expected that Mangala will be allowed to start, given the injuries to Kevin De Bruyne and especially Amadou Onana. He may be 17cm shorter than the impressive Onana (1m 78), but he is closest to him in terms of defensive qualities. Mangla: “In Anderlecht’s youth I was still number ten and I didn’t like doubles, but I systematically started playing less and got stronger, which is also necessary in England. I have been a regular at Nottingham Forest this season I used to play as a defensive midfielder, so Onana’s position is definitely not a problem. I hope I’m actually at kick-off. It will be good for my development.

A good-natured Mangala on training. , © Isosport.com

But it would not be the first time, as he had already left for the Lions in Germany after Domenico Tedesco was a fine replacement in Sweden in March and he performed well. He stood out not only because of the large holes in the back of his socks, which allowed his muscular calves to ‘breathe’ a bit more, but also because of his calmness and technical ability. This is how the average Belgian football fan finally saw him, as we didn’t see him at work very often at Stuttgart, Hamburg and even Forest in the Premier League. On TV they mainly broadcast the top clubs.

13 million

However, Mangla’s talent is beyond doubt and he was by no means a rabbit in Tedesco’s top hat, with whom he speaks German. Roberto Martinez also called him. He unfortunately had to be sidelined with a thigh injury in March 2021, a year after he got his first two raids. However, it will now be his first home match with the Devils. He had already played against Burkina Faso at Lotto Park, but soon played at the King Baudouin Stadium in front of around 50,000 men. “I’m really looking forward to it,” he says. “And also because I live at Boxtall station, only five to ten minutes from there. Some metro stops and I am there. (Smiling) Many friends are also coming to see.

And Scouts, who knows. After one year, Mangala has no plans to leave Forest, who paid 13 million euros for him, but you never know what a few great performances with the national team will bring.