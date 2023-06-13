Organizer Mojo warns Beyonce concert goers about train problems

Concert organizer Mojo has warned visitors to Beyoncé’s concert at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam this weekend about expected train problems. All visitors received an email with a warning to ‘mind the congestion and delays’.

Beyoncé will be at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday and Sunday. The stadium is within walking distance of two train stations: Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and Duivendrecht. However, due to track work, it will be more difficult to reach both the stations this weekend. For example, no train traffic is possible between Amsterdam Centraal and Amsterdam Bijlmer Arena and no trains run between Haarlem and Amsterdam Sloterdijk. “We recommend that you prepare well for your outward and return journey,” Mojo writes to concert visitors.

activities

Work in Amsterdam Centraal will begin Friday to Saturday night and last throughout the weekend. A spokesperson for NS says that Mojo was already aware of Prorail’s maintenance in Amsterdam when the concert was scheduled. A spokesperson said, “Mojo now keeps its visitors very well informed.” It’s not that there are no trains in Amsterdam, but there is an adjusted timetable with different departure times and departure tracks.

NS and ProRail advise passengers traveling to the capital this weekend to take a close look at journey planners and take additional travel time into account. For example, several buses run between Amsterdam Sloterdijk and Haarlem.

ProRail announced that, among other things, the switch and track would be removed to extend the platforms between tracks 7 and 8. Major maintenance is also required on the switches and overhead wires on the Dijksgracht. The adjusted timetable applies from Sunday to Monday nights until approximately 02:00.

past issues

Concert-goers in Amsterdam have had more problems than the train lately. Last weekend, several visitors to a Harry Styles concert in Amsterdam were stranded after a major IT failure halted train traffic around the capital. In September, no trains stopped at the Bijlmer Arena during sold-out concerts at the Ziggo Dome and AFAS Live due to overcrowding around the Grand Prix at Zandvoort

Read also: