Organoids are said to revolutionize the study of diseases, drugs and personalized medicine

The use of animals is common in the research and study of various diseases. However, the latest advances in stem cell technology and bioengineering have made it possible to develop organoids, also commonly known as ‘miniature organs’, which mimic the properties of organs or tissues and have brought about a ‘revolution’. Are destined for. In what sense, Marimar Ancabo Berzosa, Doctor in Nanotechnology and Technician of the Biobank of the Aragon Health System (BSSA)Gaceta Medica explains the main characteristics and functionalities of organoids, in addition to the point of their development.

Until a few years ago, diseases and drugs were studied using a monolayer of cells grown in the laboratory. Therefore, organoids are designed to resemble as much as possible the natural state of cells within an organ.: formed in three dimensions and interacts with other cell types,

“We can define an organoid as Three-dimensional in vitro model Which is produced from different types of cells. It always comes from stem cells, which can be pluripotent or adult stem cells,” explains Ancabo. Furthermore, the expert adds that “in the case of the Biobank of Aragon, adult stem cells obtained from any type of tissue always Used. It allows organoids to be obtained Ability to self-regenerate and differentiate Just like the fabric it’s made from works.”

Marimar Ancabo Berzosa, Doctor in Nanotechnology and Technician of the Biobank of the Aragon Health System (BSSA).

disease model

Being able to grow structures that maintain the identity of the tissue or organ from which they are derived allows organoids to present multiple applications, From providing data to develop drugs to evaluating which drug is best for each patient, it is all about personalized medicine. “Organoids are useful not only for cancer, but also for studying other diseases like cystic fibrosis. In this case, we can take damaged tissue, generate an organoid that simulates that disease and test drugs or look for disease-specific mutations,” says the BSSA expert.

These structures are developed on the basis of tumor tissue, healthy tissue or any pathology. “The stem cells coming from these tissues are isolated by first performing mechanical disintegration and then performing an enzymatic treatment This will detach those cells from the tissue matrix,” explains Encabo. “Then we put these cells in culture with specific factors that maintain them Inside a matrix that will attempt to mimic the extracellular matrix It’s in our tissues and it’s made up of collagen and laminin,” he adds. As a result, and after several days in the incubator, three-dimensional structures like accumulations of cells are formed, simulating the tissue from which it started.

When creating different organoids, it should be borne in mind that, depending on the type, each will have its own specificities. are currently the most developed Organoids derived from epithelial cells, However, “work is being done on the development of glioblastoma organoids” at BSSA. We take a piece of brain tumor, cut it up, and culture it in suspension. The cells attach to each other and we do not use matrices,” the expert emphasizes.

latest developments

In the case of epithelial tissue, organoids of all types of tissues have been developed, but progress has been beyond the human race, “The most powerful group today is that of the geneticist Hans Clavers, who is at the Hubrecht Institute in Holland, and who has developed snake venom gland organoids,” says Enkabo.

Clavers’ group studies molecular mechanisms of tissue development and cancer of various organs using engineered organoids Lgr5 from adult stem cells, Their latest work, published in the journal Cancer Cell, analyzes the dependence of drug development and tumor growth in organoids obtained from patients with neuroendocrine neoplasia.

“A new type of culture called ‘assembloid’ has emerged, which joins together different types of organoids to simulate something more akin to a complete organism” Marimar Encabo, technician at the Biobank of the Aragon Health System (BSSA)

The expert emphasizes, “Some organoids, such as brain organoids, are more complex to make due to the complexity of the nervous system, but the progress we are experiencing in this area is very powerful.” In this sense, Enkabo explains that “a New type of crop called ‘Assembloid’What it does is combine different types of organoids together to simulate something more like a complete organism.

current limits

In addition to brain organoids, Another type of tissue that is difficult to develop is cartilage and bone., “Organoids also have limitations because, for example, they have no vascular system or immune system. What is being done now is trying to combine everything, that is, generating organoids that also have a vascular system and combining it with tissue organoids in culture,” says the BSSA expert.

However, there are other ways to put it all together. “You can put the organoids in a way liquid culture flash which simulates that nadi system or you can even create a organoid coculture With the immune system, depending on what you want to study,” Encabo explains. “This is a technology that is rapidly advancing, but there is still a long way to go because we do not have representation of all cell types in the tissue. Furthermore, it is also necessary to make the models more complex, going from an organoid to the most complete organism,” he highlights.

future of organoids

One of the focuses on which medical research focuses is personalized medicine And also the use of organoids. “Organoids are beginning to be applied in personalized medicine. For example, in the case of cancer, a biopsy sample of each patient’s tumor would have to be taken and a specific organoid generated from it,” says Enkabo. In this case, different chemotherapy agents can be tested and “quite accurately” examined, as experts explain, how they will affect the patient and which one will be most effective in eliminating the tumor.

In the Biobank of Aragon they have been able to grow a variety of organoids, both healthy and tumor tissue, from kidney, colon, breast and the central nervous system. But, in addition, they are currently working not only on its development, but also on Characterization of these tissues,

