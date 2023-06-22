Original ‘High School Musical’ actors return in teaser spin-off ‘The Musical: The Series’

the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Releasing August 9 on Disney+. In it, fans get to see how Ricky, Gina and the rest experience senior year at East High. But there’s also a surprise involved, as the characters are visited by some famous people in their final year high school musicalface’s.

that the original artist high school musical Soon they will be seen together again on screen, it is equally known. The final season of the popular Disney+ series stars some old acquaintances High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Starring Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. In the series, the original cast will reunite to shoot a fourth and final film.

reunion

In the fourth season, current students from the series, including Ricky and Gina, will meet actors from the original films. On his first day of school at East High, he notices that the school is again being used as a filming location for A New School. high school musical-movie, Reunion. In it, he and his friends, as part of the school musical group, can already fade into the background.

The film recording also means that many old acquaintances will make an appearance again. Previously, actors Corbin Blue (Chad), Casey Stroh (Martha) and Lucas Grabeel (Ryan) have already made appearances on the series, and will also be returning. But Monique Coleman (Taylor), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton) and Alison Reed (Mrs. Darbus) have also returned.

Troy and Gabriella?

Although these are already some household names, the key question remains: Will Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens return as Troy and Gabriella? Unfortunately, there’s no answer to that question yet, although both actors were present last year at the school where both the series and the movie were shot.

The two actors were seen separately at school in Salt Lake City. In doing so, Hudgens went live on her Instagram and Efron posted a photo to her feed with the caption: “won’t you… forget about me“. So who knows, we can expect cameos from the pair after all.

Watch the first teaser of the film High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 here:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4 will be released on August 9 on Disney+.