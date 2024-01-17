Ortega regime admits unemployment in Nicaragua has increased for four consecutive months

The Daniel Ortega regime has reported high unemployment for four consecutive months, bringing it to 3.9 percent as of November this year, registering an inter-annual increase of 1.1 percent compared to the same month last year. Is. At 2.8 percent.

According to data from the National Institute of Development Information (INIDE), the rate in November was 0.1 percent higher than in October 2023. Last year’s closing figure has not been updated yet.

But data shows that although the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN) reports strong dynamics in the economy in the second quarter to 2023, this has not had any impact on job creation, which is reflected in the low levels of affiliation in the Nicaraguan Social Security Institution. It happens (INSS).

In a recent interview, Central Bank President Ovidio Reyes reported that in the second half of the year he saw greater dynamism in economic activity, which led to an expansion of 4.5 percent at the end of the year.

growth without jobs

“The average GDP for the first three quarters is 4.5 per cent. The last quarter is showing a rate of 6 percent. In fact, the economy grew at the rate of six and a half percent in the third quarter and in the first month of the fourth quarter also it is growing at the rate of 6 percent. But since GDP is calculated as the average of the year, we will grow at four and a half per cent,” he expressed.

However, this has not had any impact on employment generation. According to data from Enide, whose unit is controlled by Reyes, unemployment has only increased since August last year. The last time this rate declined was in July, when it was 3.3 percent, which marked an inter-annual decline of 0.3 percentage points compared to the same month in 2022 (3.6 percent).

The rate rose 0.1 percentage point in August compared to 3.1 percent in the same month of 2022; In September it increased again by 0.2 percentage points (3.3 percent in the same month of 2022) and in October it again increased by 0.4 percentage points (3.4 percent in the same month of 2022).

Unemployment reduced due to migration

The unemployment rate would have been higher had it not been partially mitigated by emigration, which left thousands of Nicaraguans feeling pressured from the labor market after leaving the country in search of new income options abroad, especially in search of the American dream. Had to reduce.

In fiscal year 2023 alone, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported apprehensions of 138,729 Nicaraguans, that is, the number of Nicaraguans who have put pressure on the Nicaraguan labor market. It is estimated that more than five lakh people have left the country since 2018.

Reyes has tried to vindicate the government’s failure to create jobs amid the announced economic growth, arguing that this is due to a problem posed by the pandemic in 2020, despite the fact that the same regime said That it did not have as strong an impact on the economy as it did on the world.

high underemployment

In terms of underemployment, where precarious, low-paid and low-tech jobs are prevalent, the rate returned to 40 percent in November.

According to the official report, “The underemployment rate at the national level was 40.8 percent, increasing by 1.7 percentage points (39.1 percent) compared to November 2022 and 0.6 percentage points compared to the previous month.”

Between January and June, the underemployment rate fell below 40 percent, however, it rose again sharply in July and once again remains above that level.

“The underemployment rate in the country in November 2023 was higher for men (41.9 percent) than women (39.4 percent). The unemployment rate for men (3.5 percent) was lower than the rate for women (4.3 percent),” he explains.