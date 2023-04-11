Os Gêmeos will play at a party by the Love/Paranoia collective, at Jardinópolis – Helvécio Carlos

Also confirmed in the party’s line-up are DJs Alex C, Lagoeiro (Masterplano), Ianzona (Silicose) and residents Mel, Ingridents, Ragazzi, Bright Clouds and Fabss. Love/Paranoia is a collective that was born six years ago in Belo Horizonte and, since then, promotes parties, mini-festivals, artistic occupations, zines, track releases and series of electronic music DJ sets.
MUSICAL
SAVE THEM!
Frederico Rede and Marcos Nauer are responsible for, among others, the musical “60! Década de arromba”, which was a great success in the national season and, here, at the Sesc Palladium, in 2018. They shine – voices that illuminate and transform the world – doc.musical”, directed by Frederico and scripted by Marcos, from April 28th to 30th, also at the Sesc Palladium, causes a stir.
They also narrate the stories of female voices that overcame prejudice and machismo and occupied a leading role. The repertoire includes hits from Aretha Franklin to Rita Lee, passing through Tina Turner, Elis Regina, Dona Ivone Lara, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Marília Mendonça, Anitta, Iza and Beyoncé.
HEAT
SOON FESTIVAL
Rapper Don L, one of the attractions of the Breve Festival, will perform at A Autêntica, on the 21st, on the eve of the meeting that will bring together, at the Mineirão, Joss Stone, Alceu Valença, Alcione, Péricles, João Gomes, to name a few. some. At A Autêntica, DJing is provided by the Baile Room party.
RECOGNITION
SPORTING MERIT
The teachers of the physical education course at Estácio BH Cristiano Flor, Gustavo Lara and Gustavo Palhares received the Claudio Boschi medal of educational sports merit, conferred by the Federation of Student Sports of Minas Gerais (FEEMG). The insignia recognizes professionals who have contributed to the institution in encouraging sports within schools.
SUCCESS
CELEBRATION AT HOME
The first edition of the work, with 500 copies, was launched three years ago, by Editora Ramalhete, remotely, because of the pandemic and is sold out. The reprint of the book will be made especially available to readers of the fair, in the author’s hometown.
The book brings together short stories and poems that Vander Araújo has written since he was a teenager, illustrated by eight watercolors by Carlos Caminha. To carry out this reprint, Vander had the cultural support of Sicoob Credibom.