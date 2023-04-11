Os Gêmeos will play at a party by the Love/Paranoia collective, at Jardinópolis – Helvécio Carlos

With one of the most successful exhibitions on display in the city, OsGêmeos are back in Belo Horizonte, but this time the commitment is danceable. Gustavo and Otávio are guests at the Bosque edition of the Love/Paranoia party, next Friday (14/4), in the Jardinópolis district, which is about seven kilometers from the Anchieta district, with a repertoire of electro, freestyle, hip-hop, hop, boogie and house. The brothers are as familiar with pickup trucks as they are with paints and brushes. They are part of the crowd that, in the late 1980s, attended the movement that mixed break dancing, graffiti and music, at the São Bento subway station, in São Paulo. Also confirmed in the party’s line-up are DJs Alex C, Lagoeiro (Masterplano), Ianzona (Silicose) and residents Mel, Ingridents, Ragazzi, Bright Clouds and Fabss. Love/Paranoia is a collective that was born six years ago in Belo Horizonte and, since then, promotes parties, mini-festivals, artistic occupations, zines, track releases and series of electronic music DJ sets.

MUSICAL

SAVE THEM!

Frederico Rede and Marcos Nauer are responsible for, among others, the musical “60! Década de arromba”, which was a great success in the national season and, here, at the Sesc Palladium, in 2018. They shine – voices that illuminate and transform the world – doc.musical”, directed by Frederico and scripted by Marcos, from April 28th to 30th, also at the Sesc Palladium, causes a stir.

The montage revives historical facts, from the use of archival material, such as photos, videos and testimonials, added to scenes, texts and songs performed by Sabrina Kogut, Ivanna Domenyco, Jullie, Débora Pinheiro, Ludillah Anjos, Analu Pimenta, Ester Freitas and Rose Chayin. They also narrate the stories of female voices that overcame prejudice and machismo and occupied a leading role. The repertoire includes hits from Aretha Franklin to Rita Lee, passing through Tina Turner, Elis Regina, Dona Ivone Lara, Whitney Houston, Madonna, Marília Mendonça, Anitta, Iza and Beyoncé.

HEAT

SOON FESTIVAL

Rapper Don L, one of the attractions of the Breve Festival, will perform at A Autêntica, on the 21st, on the eve of the meeting that will bring together, at the Mineirão, Joss Stone, Alceu Valença, Alcione, Péricles, João Gomes, to name a few. some. At A Autêntica, DJing is provided by the Baile Room party.

RECOGNITION

SPORTING MERIT

The teachers of the physical education course at Estácio BH Cristiano Flor, Gustavo Lara and Gustavo Palhares received the Claudio Boschi medal of educational sports merit, conferred by the Federation of Student Sports of Minas Gerais (FEEMG). The insignia recognizes professionals who have contributed to the institution in encouraging sports within schools.

SUCCESS

CELEBRATION AT HOME