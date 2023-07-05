Osasuna banned from Conference League after match-fixing, club appeals to TAS

Spanish football club Osasuna was on Tuesday banned from participating in the next season of the Conference League by UEFA. The decision comes because of the match-fixing scandal in the 2013–2014 season. Osasuna has already announced it will appeal to the International Sports Tribunal in Lausanne.

Since Osasuna finished seventh in the Spanish league this season, the club was able to qualify for the Conference League play-offs. Pamplona’s team’s last participation in European competition was sixteen years earlier, when it played in the European Cup.

However, last week UEFA announced not to allow the club to participate in the Conference League. This statement stems from a decision by the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body of the European Football Association. That body relies on a regulation which states that since 2007 clubs cannot engage in “activity intended to influence the organization or result of any competition”.

In the 2013–2014 season, Osasuna officials bribed Betis Sevilla players. Key figures have been blamed and sacked by the club for this, but this is insufficient for UEFA.