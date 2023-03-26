Oscar 2023: 14 curiosities about the award

photo caption, Tom Cruise is the protagonist of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, nominated for the Oscar for best picture

Author, Steven McIntosh

roll, Entertainment reporter, BBC News

March 8, 2023

The last 12 months have been full of highlights for Hollywood. Tom Cruise accountants probably had the best year of their lives with the sequel to Top Gunbut the news wasn’t so good for Batgirl, who had her movie canceled, nor for Chris Rock’s lower jaw after Will Smith’s jab at last year’s Oscar ceremony.

The killer robot girl who lends her name to the film M3GANChanning Tatum’s disobedient dog in Dog – The Adventure of a LifetimeColin Farrell’s donkey in Inisherin’s Banshees and a cocaine addicted bear (The White Powder Bear) were some of the most curious characters to appear on the big screen, after audiences returned to theaters.

And the absolute unpredictability of the awards made this year’s Oscar race one of the most fun and exciting in years, especially after the wide variety of winners at the other awards that preceded the Hollywood Academy.

Here are 14 coincidences and potential record-breakers among this year’s nominees.

photo caption, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (center), nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for the film Everything Everywhere at the Same Time

1. Nothing New on the Front already won the award for best film

Of course, this headline is from almost a century ago, when the adaptation of the novel by Erich Maria Remarque won the Oscar in 1930. Strictly speaking, the new Netflix version, which competes this year, is a new adaptation of the book and not a remake of the previous film.

Before Nothing New on the Frontthe only novel adaptations nominated twice for Best Picture were The Great Mutiny (1935 and 1962) and Love sublime love (1961 and 2021).

2. The average length of this year’s Best Picture nominees is 2 hours and 24 minutes

They range from the relatively short Among Women (1 hour and 44 minutes) to the enemy of the bladders, Avatar: The Way of Water (3 hours and 12 minutes).

3. A pair of directors joined an exclusive club

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert were nominated for co-directing the film Everything Everywhere at the Same Time. It was only the fifth time that the best director category has included a duo.

Previous nominees were Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins (Love sublime love1961), Warren Beatty and Buck Henry (Heaven can wait1978), and Joel and Ethan Cohen (the Cohen Brothers) – these, for two films: Where the weak have no place (2007) and Indomitable Valor (2010).

photo caption, Michelle Yeoh (left) and Cate Blanchett, protagonists, respectively, of Everything Everywhere at the Same Time It is tar

4. Judd Hirsch broke the record for the longest gap between nominations in the acting categories

the star of The Fabelmans was nominated for the Oscar for best supporting actor in January 2023 – precisely 41 years and 341 days after his nomination for Gente como a Gente, in 1980.

By the way, this is a year of great breaks. Todd Field took 16 years to direct tarnot counting the 13 years between the two Avatar films and the 36 years between the two Top Gun films.

5. The two favorites for the best actress award played characters that were originally going to be men

The lead role in the frantic adventure film set in several parallel realities Everything Everywhere at the Same Timeplayed by Michelle Yeoh, was originally offered to Jackie Chan.

“They wrote it like this, with Jackie, and I was the wife, so the roles were completely reversed,” recalls the actress.

Disgraced conductor and composer Lydia Tár, played by Cate Blanchett, was also originally conceived as a man. The actress felt that the character study would have been less interesting.

“Since the film is a meditation on power, we would have far fewer contrasts in its examination (if the character were male),” according to Blanchet. “We understand what the corruption of male power looks like, but we need to introduce what power itself is.”

6. The movie ‘Between Women’ features two actresses with dragon tattoos

Before appearing together in Sarah Polley’s film, which was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture, Rooney Mara and Claire Foy played the same lead role in two versions of The Men Who Didn’t Love Women – which, in English, received the name of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Adaptation of the bestselling book by Swedish author Stieg Larsson – the first book in his series Millenium – was released in 2011, with Mara playing the lead role alongside Daniel Craig.

Seven years later, Foy played the same role in The Girl in the Spider’s Webbased on the fourth novel in the series, written by David Lagercrantz after Larsson’s death.

photo caption, Before working together on the film Among WomenRooney Mara (left) and Claire Foy played the ‘girl with the dragon tattoo’

7. Angela Bassett is the first to be nominated in acting categories for a Marvel movie

She played Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and was nominated for the award for best supporting actress.

But after Kerry Condon (Inisherin’s Banshees) won the category award at the British Academy of Film (BAFTA) and Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere at the Same Time) won the Actors Guild, Marvel’s first Oscar win is far from certain.

8. Six different donkeys played the lead role in the film AND THE

Rocco, Marietta, Tako, Hola, Mela and Ettore were cruelly snubbed by the Academy. None of them received a nomination in the category of best actor or actress.

The beautiful Polish film AND THE competes for the Oscar for best international film. With very little dialogue, its subtitles are minimal.

photo caption, This is the year of the donkey at the Oscars. The animal appears in the movies AND THE (Photograph), Inisherin’s Banshees It is Triangle of Sadness

9. No movie has won three acting awards since Intrigue Network (1976)

But Everything Everywhere at the Same Time can match this mark, if he repeats the three wins he won at the British Academy Film Awards, with Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ke Huy Quan.

And the film still has another competitor, which is Stephanie Hsu, nominated alongside Curtis for the award for best supporting actress.

photo caption, Diane Warren (left) is nominated for a 14th Academy Award for the song Applause – same title as another song that has already been performed by one of her contestants for this year’s award, Lady Gaga

10. Two films have four nominations each in the acting categories

Together, Everything Everywhere at the Same Time It is Inisherin’s Banshees are simply responsible for eight of the 20 nominations for acting awards, which has not happened at the Oscars for 45 years.

The last time two movies each scored four acting nominations was in 1978, when julia It is Decision Moment dominate the categories.

11. Zoe Saldana is the first actress to appear in four different films that have grossed over $2 billion each

Before Avatar: The Way of Waternominated this year for the award for best film, the actress participated in the avatar original (2009) and series Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Ultimatum (2019).

photo caption, Zoe Saldana returns to interpret the character Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Water

12. Songwriter Diane Warren was nominated for the song Applauseof the movie Tell It Like a Woman

Coincidentally, another contender in the best song category is hold my handsung by Lady Gaga – who had already performed another song called Applause.

But statistically speaking, Warren is unlikely to get “cheers” on Oscar night. This is the 14th time the legendary composer has been nominated in this category, without ever having won the statuette.

13. All of Cate Blanchett’s previous Best Actress nominations were for leading roles.

Before playing the conductor and composer Lydia Tár, the film’s title character tarBlanchett was nominated for an Oscar for her lead role in elizabeth (1998), Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), blue jasmine (2013) and carol (2015).

The actress dominates the film Tár and appears in almost every scene. In best actress history, only one winner has earned more screen time than Blanchett in tar: Vivien Leigh, in …Gone with the Wind (1939).

14. John Williams is the oldest nominee in Oscar history – 90 years old

The composer was nominated by The Fabelmans. He bested the late director Agnès Varda, who was nominated at age 89 in 2018.