Oscar 2023 takes place 9 years after the actors’ selfie; what has changed?

Fernanda Decaris (@ferdecaris) Published on 03/10/2023, at 1:32 pm – Updated on 03/11/2023, at 10:21 am

A selfie taken at the Oscars 2014 with Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Julia Roberts, Jared Leto, brad pittand others, was published by Ellen DeGeneres and became, at the time, the tweet most shared in history in less than 50 minutes.

Nine years have passed and a lot has changed in the lives of some celebrities. We list below the biggest controversies of each.

If only Bradley’s arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@EllenDeGeneres) March 3, 2014

+++READ MORE: Oscar 2023: The 10 nominees for Best Film, from worst to best (LIST)

Brad Pitt accused of child abuse

In October 2022, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie faced a legal dispute over the Château Miraval mansion, a French winery valued at US$ 164 million, when jolie accused her ex-husband of assaulting their children during a fight in 2016.

At the time, recordings of statements given to the FBI obtained by Rolling Stone USA revealed the violent behavior of brad pitt with the actress and the children, which would have been the trigger for the couple’s divorce. According to the publication, in addition to throwing beer at angelina, Brad shook her by the shoulders, yelled and pushed her towards the bathroom door during a flight.

The children ran and everyone tried valiantly to protect each other. Before it was all over, Pitt choked one of the children and hit another in the face. Some of the children begged Pitt to stop. Everyone was scared,” said jolie.

+++READ MORE: Why did the divorce with Brad Pitt make Angelina Jolie pause her directing career?

Kevin Spacey accused of sexual assault

Since 2014, the actor of House of Cards faced four lawsuits on sexual assault allegations. The main one was that of the actor Anthony Rappwho sought US$ 40 million (approximately R$ 212 million) in damages for assault and intentional cause of emotional distress. spacey he denied everything and pleaded not guilty; final judgment is set to take place in June 2023.

DeGeneres accused of bullying

In April 2020, 30 employees reported Ellen DeGeneres for racism and moral harassment behind the scenes of the North American program Ellen . After the allegations, the presenter apologized to the public, acknowledged the accusations and said that she takes them seriously and seeks to learn.

+++READ MORE: Kevin Spacey Says His Father Was “Neo-Nazi” And “White Supremacist” On Trial

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (2003) lost over a million viewers after allegations of a toxic work environment. The program came to an end in May last year.

Julia Roberts and the controversy in Shakespeare in Love (1999)

Despite the film having been released 24 years ago, it was revealed last Monday, the 6th, that Julia Roberts had been cast in the film, but dropped out of production, leaving a $6 million loss. The information was released by Edward Zwickproducer of the film in a publication in Air Mail.

+++READ MORE: Julia Roberts went decades without starring in romantic comedies because she didn’t think the movies were ‘good enough’; understand

Jennifer Lawrance affair from Miley Cyrus’ relationship

filming partner of Liam Hemsworth in the saga Hunger Gamesthe actress Jennifer Lawrence was pointed out as a possible affair of the actor’s marriage to Miley Cyrus. Both played the couple Kat niss ever deen It is Gale Hawthorne in the saga

In 2015, Lawrence admitted in an interview to watch what happens, have already kissed liam offscreen: “Liam and I grew up together. Liam is really hot. What would you have done?” During the commercial break, she even joked: “I have to call Liam!“

+++READ MORE: Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from the program’s recordings

Miley Cyrus It is Liam Hemsworth They went through a troubled marriage. The two met backstage at The Last Song (2010) and were married in 2018, however, the union lasted only one year. The split came months after the couple’s Malibu, Calif., mansion caught fire.

On January 13, 2023, miley released the song “Flowers”, the same date as her ex-husband’s birthday. In the clip, the singer appears wearing a golden dress, similar to the look worn by Jennifer Lawrence at one of the premieres of Hunger Games. Check out the clip below:

+++READ MORE: Miley Cyrus reveals trauma of divorce with Liam Hemsworth: ‘They tried to make me look disloyal’