Oscar 2024 | Who Can Appear in the Dispute?

From Martin Scorsese to Wes Anderson, Caio Pimenta brings the second part of the list of films that may appear at the Oscar 2024.

“FROM CASSANDRO” TO “MAGAZINE DREAMS”

As beloved and talented as he is, Gael García Bernal has never been close to an Oscar nomination since he appeared in “Amores Perros”. Who knows 2024 won’t change history?

In “Cassander”, he plays one of the biggest names in wrestling and a symbol of the LGBTQIA+ cause. The Sundance screening this year was momentous for the Mexican star, already putting him on the awards season radar. The release will be made on Prime Video in 2023.

Speaking of Best Actor, Colman Domingo is gearing up for a big awards season with two films. The first is the expected “rustin” in which he plays the legendary LGBTQIA+ activist who gives the film its name during the organization of demonstrations in Washington in 1963.

The second work is the new version of “The Color Purple”: the musical version will be commanded by Blitz Bazawule, known for “Black is King”, Beyoncé’s visual album released in 2020. In addition to Colman, the cast will include Halle Bailey, Taraji P. Henson, Aunjanue Elllis, HER and Louis Gossett Jr. .

Between the two, “rustin” it’s that more standard Oscar production, a style that doesn’t stray too far from, for example, “Milk” with Sean Penn. “The Color Purple” is a long shot: it can work very well as a musical, but it also brings the ghost of Steven Spielberg’s film to get in the way. It’s a bigger mystery this season.

The Sundance Film Festival also yielded another nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Jonathan Majors shines in “Magazine Dreams”: in the production that won the festival’s special jury prize, he plays a shy bodybuilder, obsessed with developing his body as much as possible and struggling to relate to people.

The Academy could find in the film a chance to recognize one of the recent revelations of American cinema, however, the accusation of assault against his ex-girlfriend ended not only his Oscar possibilities, but also his career in the cinema.

Nominated for an Oscar only once for “Good Night, Good Luck”, David Strathairn can return to the party with “A Little Preyer”. In the small drama, he plays a guy defending his daughter-in-law after discovering his son’s extramarital affair.

FROM JULIA ROBERTS TO DICAPRIO

Now let’s talk about women: two stars will seek a little space in Best Actress. The first one is Julia Roberts with “Leave the World Behind”. The Netflix thriller follows a couple moving with their children to a rented house in a remote region. When the owners of the place arrive claiming a blackout leaving everyone without electricity and internet, everyone will have to live in a situation of constant tension.

The cast still features Ethan Hawke, Mahershala Ali and Kevin Bacon. Directed and written by Sam Esmail, creator of “Mr. Robot”.

already the Saoirse Ronan continues in the fight for the first Oscar. This time she stars “The Outrun”. In the film, she plays a woman struggling with rehabilitation from excessive alcohol consumption while dealing with a return to where she was born after more than a decade. If Andrea Riseborough got the nomination for “to Leslie”, why doubt Ronan?

Oscar winner for “Drive My Car”Ryusuke Hamaguchi will return with “Our Apprenticeship”. The story shows a Japanese girl being transformed by meeting people from different backgrounds at a theater school in Paris. Hirokazu Kore-eda, from “Family Matters”, will arrive with “Monster”, his return to Japan after “The Truth”. The details of the story have not yet been revealed.

If they are in the running, Hamaguchi and Kore-eda will be strong names in International Film and, perhaps, script. already the Wes Anderson wants to catch up with the Academy after “The French Chronicle” failed at the Oscars. “Asteroid City” is one of the director’s bets with that cast full of stars such as, for example, Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Carrell and, of course, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Jeff Goldblum. And there is still the possibility of him releasing the animation “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”.

Who comes in strongest among all the films in this video, however, without a doubt, is “Killers of the Flower Moon”. The new production brings the reunion of Martin Scorsese with robert de niro It is Leonardo DiCaprio in an important story about the case that gave birth to the FBI. It will be Apple’s big bet in the awards season, a studio that has already won Best Picture with “Coda”.

On the other hand, with the Oscars increasingly flirting with modernity as made clear with “Everything in Every Place at the Same Time”, will Scorsese’s more classic style move the Academy?