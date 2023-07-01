Oscar and the Wolf @ Rock Werchter 2023: Dream Rock

Oscar and Wolf have been an established value in our country for some time now. Max Colombi’s music project has been regularly delivering new hits for the past ten years, although it must be said that bright and thought later luminescence The last two years haven’t been able to match the success of the two tall players before. Nevertheless, Oscar and Wolf still have an excellent live reputation, partly because the singer can fall back on many of those first two records’ hits. The Belgian ‘Starboy’ has been able to win over many hearts over the past ten years with his recognizably sultry, danceable and dreamy music, but unfortunately he sometimes struggles with his mental health. Luckily for Rock Werchter, Columby is a ‘warrior’ and yesterday he put on yet another show to say ‘you’ are.

It opens immediately with “Warrior” in which a masked singer fights off the last drops of rain. ‘The Masked Wolf’ immediately throws himself up and dancing in his cool rain boots, shiny shirt and crystal mask. Then “The Game” began and the very recognizable debut one could count on positive reactions, the performance quickly turned into a party. The strong live reputation followed almost immediately, but it wasn’t exactly a flawless course as “Donnie’s Dream” was not received very warmly. The song (now unmasked) is still well executed, with a strong guitar solo towards the end. Almost all of the songs were presented in a slightly different way than we’re used to, building tension and almost constant surprise.

“James” was performed in a sultry manner with a solid beat. As a result, sensuality went hand in hand with the dance, especially as singers explored the upper tones of their vocal range. It was not yet dark enough to do full justice to the light show. If this concert had taken place indoors, the singing would have been even louder, with more unintended sexual tension in the air. Even for the ‘fever dreams’ that “Undress” still is, it might not be dark enough, but the flavor of the song is still high. The very dreamy sound with which we knew Oskar and Wolf years ago was less present during this show by Rock Werchter and so “Joaquim” took on a harsher side due to the harsher vocals and rock influences. It felt like riding a rollercoaster that got faster and faster, while Max Columbi completely let go and danced like he had no name. In any case, we didn’t look as good as we did swinging in our now-useless rain ponchos.

“Strange Entity”, another album single from the debut album, was played faster and with more prominent beats, so that the dream level dropped a bit and we went back into the club. It’s good to dance, but that way the specific mystery from the music is missing. “You’re Mine” initially sounded completely different as the collaboration with Raving George (known nowadays as Charlotte de Witte) began as a piano ballad, which added extra emotion. The song suddenly became more danceable due to the extra beat, and it was one of those songs that showed why Oscar and Wolf’s extensive live band was such a huge added value.

Less added value was closing track “Princess”, which was reminiscent of Troy Bolton in a way. high school musical Her anger tried to sing. A few bits of lyrics from The Weeknd’s “Starboy” were added at the end, but the song didn’t match the “Fever” that preceded it. We were told to dance and jump as if no one was watching, which made the loose atmosphere even more exuberant, especially when the confetti was shot into the air again.

The lesser moments in Werchter still stood above some average performances, but we could almost overlook those minor quibbles when we saw how much fun Oscar and Wolf had on stage and how much the audience enjoyed it. Columbi’s music is no longer the ‘fever dream’ it was in the beginning, as their sound has (fortunately) evolved a bit and a lot of guitar and percussion have been added live. Dreamy pop music had to make way for dream rock, which was largely appreciated live. In short, Oscar and Wolf give another very strong performance and show why they are one of the best live acts Belgium has to offer at the moment.

set list:

Warrior

Play

donnie’s dream

james

to breathe

On fire

home textile

joaquim

indifferent bitch

odd unit

You are mine

Foreigner

Fever

princess