Oscar and Wolf dance like a star on the Main Stage Rock Werchter

Max Columbi has always had the potential to shine. But when he arrived at Rock Werchter’s main stage as Oscar and Wolf, he was completely transformed into a glitter ball.

oscar and the wolf Seen 1/7 at Rock Werchter

Columbi wore a diamond balaclava to the occasion that would make Kanye West jealous. He brought with him ‘Warrior’ and ‘The Game’, two thunderous stadium songs that were among his most difficult. As if he wanted to make it immediately clear during his first foray into Werchter’s main stage (his fourth overall): No one is going to obstruct an inch of his way here tonight.

When that statement was made, a wall-to-wall, dazzling white smile appeared from behind that mask. It Wasn’t Clear: The Tour That Columbi Will Do After The Release Of Her Third Album bright, was cut short two years earlier because the singer was battling mental problems. But the triumphant return to Pukkelpop and the mini album luminescence gave Oscar and Wolf a much-needed restart. The dreamy disco ballad ‘Donnie’s Dream’ blows the rest of the demons out of the sky with a roaring guitar solo.

It wasn’t the only time their strong, six-piece live band managed to set the right tone. The Depeche Mode bass of “Nostalgic Bitch” landed like a sledgehammer, and “Princess” was transformed from a sultry tug into a funky rock ballad.

It seems that Columbi has mainly come to love, with a fine selection from debut album ‘Entity’. ‘Undress’ and ‘Joaquim’ sounded hot and intense, with a Colombi that brought out the best moves that can be found north of the language border in our country. “I Lost You/I Miss You/I Want To Hold You/So Come Back”He groaned with excitement – ​​but afterwards he looked overjoyed and overwhelmed at the sight of the meadow.

‘dance like nobody’s watching’He instructed the audience before starting the indestructible ‘fever’. ‘Let’s dance by taking the stars out of the sky’, Columby had done this for an hour by then – it was only polite that we returned the favor.