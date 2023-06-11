Oscar winner as Tom Holland as a serial rapist and with one of Hans Zimmer’s best scores

Because your sitting hole needs to be maintained too, Humo guides you through the range on small and medium-sized screens every day.

‘wolf’



director sis van kampen Camped for more than a thousand days in the forests of the Netherlands and Germany to document the life of the wolf and how it got there. ‘Wolf’ – voiceover with a wolf in sheep’s clothing matthijs van neuwerkk – was released as a cinema film last year, developed into the most successful documentary of 2022 in the Netherlands and received the audience award for Best International Documentary at Dockville in Leuven.

on NPO1 at 8:23 p.m.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’



Stranded in a remote area, Dr. Frank N. Furrer to a newly married couple. And the bizarre makes no sense, the exotic drag queens, the catchy songs and the crazy costumes. let’s do the Time Warp again!

11pm on BBC 2

‘The Crowded Room’



Otherwise adorable in “The Crowded Room” tom holland A troubled serial rapist who has been placed on the roster in multiple interviews Amanda Seyfried , Expect an excellent piece of acting and a serious look at mental health.

on Apple TV+

‘Interstellar’



Visually stunning science-fiction film Christopher NolanOf Matthew McConaughey As an astronaut who leaves the dying Earth to search for another habitable planet. Bombastic, Complicated, Infinitely Ambitious: In a Nutshell Too much Nolan. one of the included hans zimmers Best score.

10:45 PM on PLAY4



picture photo news

‘Die Hard 4.0’



“How about a Yippie-kee-yay, you bastard!” In the fourth Die Hard film we see John McClane (Bruce Willis) continues shooting 18 years after the first film, dodging explosions and taking out bad guys.

8:30 pm on VTM3

