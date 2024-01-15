Oscars 2024: This dress of Angelina Jolie created a sensation during the ceremony

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony took place this Sunday, March 10, 2024, with a barrage of Hollywood celebrities. In one of the most notable fashion moments of the evening, a dress designed by Angelina Jolie caused a sensation on the red carpet. Zoom in on this unique piece.

Angelina Jolie: The actress was absent from the Oscars, but not from the red carpet

We are used to seeing him step oscars red carpetBut this year, Angelina Jolie Preferred to hide behind the curtain of the ceremony. The head of an eco-responsible fashion label was called in by the fall of 2023. Jolie WorkshopThe Oscar-winning actress has started a new challenge, which already seems to be succeeding. This March 10, his brand had the honor of dressing the guests of one of the most prestigious evenings of the year.

during oscars 2024, American author and journalist Suleika Joud actually chose to wear a creation signed by Angelina Jolie. The composer’s wife in a golden dress from Atelier Jolie john batisteNominated in the Best Original Song category for his piece in the documentary American Symphony Available at NetflixShine on the red carpet.

Oscars 2024: The symbolic dress designed by Angelina Jolie dazzles the red carpet

Made to measure, this golden dress actually holds a strong symbolism. Wanted to create a look that pays homage to my artistic roots Suleka Joud, Angelina Jolie drew on her client’s passion for painting and linked her creation to the film that featured her husband, which highlights their love story, the composition of a symphony, and Suleika’s fight against cancer. “I wanted a look inspired by Suleka’s creativity and her love. (…) She’s a painter and so it was cool to use her dress as a canvas,” explained the unforgettable Mrs. Smith. us vogue,

To reflect all the emotions and themes found in the documentary American Symphony, Angelina Jolie included hand-drawn prints on this bold and creative composition, which depicts Jon Batiste conducting an orchestra. thanks for doing sumi-eAn ancestral painting technique famous in Japan, this luxurious golden dress has taken on a successful challenge While proving Atelier Jolie’s commitment to sustainable development, the fabric of this gold-colored evening dress is completely recycled silk,

Suleika Jaoud wearing an Atelier Jolie creation with her husband John Baptiste on the 2024 Oscars red carpet