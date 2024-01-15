Oscars 2024: We’re obsessed with Emily Blunt’s bohemian hairstyle

At the 96th Academy Awards, the actress was seen with a romantic and bohemian hairstyle, which we will definitely copy for our next evenings.

This Sunday, March 10, all of Hollywood gathered at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for the highly anticipated Oscar ceremony. Presented by comedian Jimmy Kimmel, this 96th edition was once again an opportunity to discover breathtaking beauty highlights. From Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence and even Charlize Theron, our favorite stars have outdone themselves to walk the famous red carpet. One of our favorite beauty treatments? Bohemian hairstyle as demonstrated by the beautiful Emily Blunt. Wearing a long sequin Schiaparelli dress, the forty-year-old caused a sensation with a glamorous braided bun.

@Lexi Moreland/Contributor

How to adopt a braided bun?

Ideal for highlighting the face, the braided bun is a wise choice for those who want to look stylish without being too serious. Whether you choose to wear it high like Emily Blunt or close to the nape of the neck, this timeless hairstyle gives the wearer a bohemian and romantic air. Although this hair beauty treatment may seem very complicated to achieve, it is completely possible to reproduce it at home. To do this, you start by straightening your lengths and then braiding all your hair into one big braid, which is then wrapped around itself to create a bun. All that’s left is to fix everything with some flat clips and then varnish the entire hairstyle for an impeccable result.