Oscars may soon have a stunt category – John Wick: Chapter 4

Chad Stahelski, director of the John Wick movies and the upcoming Ghost of Tsushima adaptation, says he thinks a stunt category may soon be added to the Oscars.

Speaking of the comic book movie, Stahelski talked about John Wick: Chapter 4 when asked how action movies have upped his game in recent years, and whether he thought it was too late to stunt at the Oscars. Category eligible. In response he said:

“It’s all kind of an urban legend as to why there isn’t a category or anything like that. In fact, from the research I’ve done, there hasn’t been a conversation. Nobody from academia is sitting with a crew at a big table. The world of stunts sat down to find out. I mean we’re not talking about just one American stunt team. We’re talking about a global network of stunt performers from around the world and international films. I don’t know if you or anyone else is really familiar with the size of the Academy, but it’s hundreds of members, it’s a lot of mechanisms to get these things done, and I don’t think anybody ever sits down. Has gone to the table and figured it out.“So over the last few months we’ve been meeting members of the Academy and having these conversations, and to be honest, it’s been nothing but incredibly positive, incredibly educational. I think for the first time we’ve really It’s possible I think it’s something that could happen once, you know, the next Oscars, or at least the one after that, in the next three or four years at the latest I think very There’s all the acting parts, but there’s also, if you say that, I’ll ask you a question – ‘Okay, so I’m the Academy, you come up to me and say we should do a stunt at the Oscars, and I go I agree with you. Big. How do we do it? How do we choose the best stunts? Who do we give it to? Quick, what are your answers?”

It looks like progress has indeed been made behind the scenes. A stunt category well-deserved at the Oscars, stunt performers often put their bodies on the line for a good shot.