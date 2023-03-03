Osesp season “Sem Fronteiras” starts on Thursday (2)

The Osesp 2023 Season – Without Borders begins on Thursday (2) and continues until Saturday (March 4), at Sala São Paulo, with the stage full of music: Osesp, Osesp Choir, Osesp Academic Choir, Children’s Choir of Osesp, Coral Paulistano, Swedish contralto Anna Larsson and conductor Thierry Fischer will perform Symphony No. 3 by Austrian composer Gustav Mahler; the following week, still with Fischer on the podium, our Orchestra receives the Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich (from 09 to 11) to show a program with works by Mozart, Ligeti (celebrating the 100th anniversary of his birth) and Sibelius (his Sinfonia No. 5).
Throughout the month of March, Osesp will also play under the baton of Frenchman Louis Langrée (16th to 18th); with conductor Marc Albrecht on the podium and pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen as guest soloists (23rd to 25th); and under the baton of Sir Richard Armstrong, in concerts that will also have the talented cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason as a guest (March 30th to April 1st) – opening the Cello in Focus series.
And, on March 26th, it is the Osesp Choir that begins its series of five recitals this Season, and takes to our stage conducted by Thomas Blunt and with guests such as Erika Muniz (soprano), Ricardo Ballestero (piano) and Gabriel Levy (accordion), among others.
The month of March will also feature four dates reserved for the free Morning Concerts series. They are: São Paulo Philharmonic Pops Orchestra (March 5); Orquestra Sinfônica de Sorocaba (March 11th; our Osesp conducted by Thierry Fischer and guest appearances by the Osesp Choir, the Osesp Academic Choir, the Osesp Children’s Choir and the contralto Emily Alves (March 12th); and the Brasil Jazz Sinfônica (March 19) The concerts always take place at 11 am, and tickets are distributed on the Monday before the presentations, on the Osesp website.
It is worth remembering that Osesp’s performances at Sala São Paulo on March 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st will be broadcast live on the Orchestra’s YouTube channel, continuing our Digital Concerts project.
The series of Morning Concerts at Sala São Paulo 2023 is co-sponsored by Kapitalo Investimentos through the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture.
SÃO PAULO ROOM SCHEDULE | MARCH
MARCH 02 (THUR), 8:30 PM
03 MAR (FRI), 20:30 (Digital Concert)
MARCH 4 (SAT), 4:30 PM
Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00
OSESP SEASON: OPENING 2023
SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA
CHOIR OF OSESP
OSESP ACADEMIC CHOIR
OSESP CHILDREN’S CHOIR
CORAL SÃO PAULISTAN
THIERRY FISCHER conductor
ANNA LARSSON contralto
Gustav MAHLER | Symphony #3 in D Minor
MARCH 05 (SUN), 11:00 AM
Free
MORNING: ORCHESTRA POPS PHILHARMONIC
ORCHESTRA POPS PHILHARMÔNICA DE SÃO PAULO
SÉRGIO RICARDO VILLAS BÔAS conductor
Ennio MORRICONE | Morricone Medley
Leigh HARCINE, Mel LEVEN, Allie WRUBEL, Elton JOHN, Alan MENKEN, Phil COLLINS | Medley Disney
John WILLIAMS
Superman March
Schindler’s List: Theme
Jurassic Park
Henry MANCINI | Theme from “The Pink Panther”
James HORNER | Soundtrack from the movie “Titanic”
MARCH 9 (THUR), 8:30 PM
MARCH 10 (FRI), 8:30 PM (Digital Concert)
MARCH 11 (SAT), 4:30 PM
Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00
OSESP SEASON: THIERRY FISCHER AND AUGUSTIN HADELICH
SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA
THIERRY FISCHER conductor
AUGUSTIN HADELICH violin
Wolfgang A. MOZART | The Magic Flute, KV 620: Overture
Gyorgy LIGETI | concerto for violin
Jean SIBELIUS | Symphony No. 5 in E flat major, Op. 82
MARCH 11 (SAT), 11:00 am
Free
MORNING: SOROCABA SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA
SOROCABA SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA
EDUARDO PEREIRA conductor
Wolf FERRARI | “Susanna’s Secret” – Overture
Edvard GRIEG | Norwegian Dances
Camille SAINT-SAËNS | “África” - Fantasia for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 89
George GERSHWIN | Rhapsody in Blue
MARCH 12 (SUN), 11:00 am
Free
MORNING: OSESP AND THIERRY FISCHER
SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA
CHOIR OF OSESP
OSESP ACADEMIC CHOIR
OSESP CHILDREN’S CHOIR
THIERRY FISCHER conductor
EMILY ALVES contralto
Wolfgang A. MOZART | The Magic Flute, KV 620: Overture
Gustav MAHLER | Symphony No. 3 in D Minor: Movements 5 and 2
Jean SIBELIUS | Symphony No. 5 in E flat major, Op. 82
MARCH 16 (THUR), 8:30 PM
MARCH 17 (FRI), 8:30 PM (Digital Concert)
MARCH 18 (SAT), 4:30 PM
Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00
OSESP SEASON: LOUIS LANGRÉE
SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA
LOUIS LANGREE conductor
Charles IVES | The Unanswered Question
Sergei RACHMANINOV | Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27
MARCH 19 (SUN), 11:00 am
Free
MORNING: BRASIL JAZZ SINFÔNICA
SINFÔNICA JAZZ BRAZIL
Schedule to be announced
MARCH 23 (THUR), 8:30 PM
MARCH 24 (FRI), 8:30 PM (Digital Concert)
MARCH 25 (SAT), 4:30 PM
Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00
OSESP SEASON: MARC ALBRECHT AND JUSSEN BROTHERS
SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA
MARC ALBRECHT conductor
LUCAS JUSSEN piano
ARTHUR JUSSEN piano
Erik SATIE | Gymnopédies (Orchestration by Claude Debussy)
Francis POULENC | Concerto for Two Pianos in D Minor
Igor STRAVINSKY | The Rite of Spring
MARCH 26 (SUN), 6:00 PM
Tickets: BRL 50.00
OSESP SEASON: OSESP CHOIR, THOMAS BLUNT AND GABRIEL LEVY
CHOIR OF OSESP
THOMAS BLUNT conductor
ERIKA MUNIZ soprano
SILVANA ROMANI contralto
LUIZ GUIMARÃES tenor
ERICK SOUZA baritone
FERNANDO TOMIMURA piano
RICARDO BALLESTER piano
GABRIEL LEVY accordion
Gioacchino ROSSINI | Petite Messe Solennelle
MARCH 30 (THUR), 8:30 PM
MARCH 31 (FRI), 8:30 PM (Digital Concert)
APR 01 (SAT), 4:30 PM
Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00
OSESP SEASON: SIR RICHARD ARMSTRONG AND SHEKU KANNEH-MASON
SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA
SIR RICHARD ARMSTRONG conductor
SHEKU KANNEH-MASON cello
Gustav MAHLER | blumine
Ernest BLOCH | Schelomo – Hebrew Rhapsody
Felix MENDELSSOHN-BARTHOLDY | Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56 – Scottish