Osesp season “Sem Fronteiras” starts on Thursday (2)

The Osesp 2023 Season – Without Borders begins on Thursday (2) and continues until Saturday (March 4), at Sala São Paulo, with the stage full of music: Osesp, Osesp Choir, Osesp Academic Choir, Children’s Choir of Osesp, Coral Paulistano, Swedish contralto Anna Larsson and conductor Thierry Fischer will perform Symphony No. 3 by Austrian composer Gustav Mahler; the following week, still with Fischer on the podium, our Orchestra receives the Italian-German violinist Augustin Hadelich (from 09 to 11) to show a program with works by Mozart, Ligeti (celebrating the 100th anniversary of his birth) and Sibelius (his Sinfonia No. 5).

Throughout the month of March, Osesp will also play under the baton of Frenchman Louis Langrée (16th to 18th); with conductor Marc Albrecht on the podium and pianists Lucas and Arthur Jussen as guest soloists (23rd to 25th); and under the baton of Sir Richard Armstrong, in concerts that will also have the talented cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason as a guest (March 30th to April 1st) – opening the Cello in Focus series.

And, on March 26th, it is the Osesp Choir that begins its series of five recitals this Season, and takes to our stage conducted by Thomas Blunt and with guests such as Erika Muniz (soprano), Ricardo Ballestero (piano) and Gabriel Levy (accordion), among others.

The month of March will also feature four dates reserved for the free Morning Concerts series. They are: São Paulo Philharmonic Pops Orchestra (March 5); Orquestra Sinfônica de Sorocaba (March 11th; our Osesp conducted by Thierry Fischer and guest appearances by the Osesp Choir, the Osesp Academic Choir, the Osesp Children’s Choir and the contralto Emily Alves (March 12th); and the Brasil Jazz Sinfônica (March 19) The concerts always take place at 11 am, and tickets are distributed on the Monday before the presentations, on the Osesp website.

It is worth remembering that Osesp’s performances at Sala São Paulo on March 3rd, 10th, 17th, 24th and 31st will be broadcast live on the Orchestra’s YouTube channel, continuing our Digital Concerts project.

The series of Morning Concerts at Sala São Paulo 2023 is co-sponsored by Kapitalo Investimentos through the Federal Law of Incentive to Culture.

SÃO PAULO ROOM SCHEDULE | MARCH

MARCH 02 (THUR), 8:30 PM

03 MAR (FRI), 20:30 (Digital Concert)

MARCH 4 (SAT), 4:30 PM

Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00

OSESP SEASON: OPENING 2023

SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

CHOIR OF OSESP

OSESP ACADEMIC CHOIR

OSESP CHILDREN’S CHOIR

CORAL SÃO PAULISTAN

THIERRY FISCHER conductor

ANNA LARSSON contralto

Gustav MAHLER | Symphony #3 in D Minor

MARCH 05 (SUN), 11:00 AM

Free

MORNING: ORCHESTRA POPS PHILHARMONIC

ORCHESTRA POPS PHILHARMÔNICA DE SÃO PAULO

SÉRGIO RICARDO VILLAS BÔAS conductor

Ennio MORRICONE | Morricone Medley

Leigh HARCINE, Mel LEVEN, Allie WRUBEL, Elton JOHN, Alan MENKEN, Phil COLLINS | Medley Disney

John WILLIAMS

Superman March

Schindler’s List: Theme

Jurassic Park

Henry MANCINI | Theme from “The Pink Panther”

James HORNER | Soundtrack from the movie “Titanic”

MARCH 9 (THUR), 8:30 PM

MARCH 10 (FRI), 8:30 PM (Digital Concert)

MARCH 11 (SAT), 4:30 PM

Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00

OSESP SEASON: THIERRY FISCHER AND AUGUSTIN HADELICH

SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

THIERRY FISCHER conductor

AUGUSTIN HADELICH violin

Wolfgang A. MOZART | The Magic Flute, KV 620: Overture

Gyorgy LIGETI | concerto for violin

Jean SIBELIUS | Symphony No. 5 in E flat major, Op. 82

MARCH 11 (SAT), 11:00 am

Free

MORNING: SOROCABA SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

SOROCABA SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

EDUARDO PEREIRA conductor

Wolf FERRARI | “Susanna’s Secret” – Overture

Edvard GRIEG | Norwegian Dances

Camille SAINT-SAËNS | “África” ​​- Fantasia for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 89

George GERSHWIN | Rhapsody in Blue

MARCH 12 (SUN), 11:00 am

Free

MORNING: OSESP AND THIERRY FISCHER

SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

CHOIR OF OSESP

OSESP ACADEMIC CHOIR

OSESP CHILDREN’S CHOIR

THIERRY FISCHER conductor

EMILY ALVES contralto

Wolfgang A. MOZART | The Magic Flute, KV 620: Overture

Gustav MAHLER | Symphony No. 3 in D Minor: Movements 5 and 2

Jean SIBELIUS | Symphony No. 5 in E flat major, Op. 82

MARCH 16 (THUR), 8:30 PM

MARCH 17 (FRI), 8:30 PM (Digital Concert)

MARCH 18 (SAT), 4:30 PM

Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00

OSESP SEASON: LOUIS LANGRÉE

SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

LOUIS LANGREE conductor

Charles IVES | The Unanswered Question

Sergei RACHMANINOV | Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27

MARCH 19 (SUN), 11:00 am

Free

MORNING: BRASIL JAZZ SINFÔNICA

SINFÔNICA JAZZ BRAZIL

Schedule to be announced

MARCH 23 (THUR), 8:30 PM

MARCH 24 (FRI), 8:30 PM (Digital Concert)

MARCH 25 (SAT), 4:30 PM

Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00

OSESP SEASON: MARC ALBRECHT AND JUSSEN BROTHERS

SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

MARC ALBRECHT conductor

LUCAS JUSSEN piano

ARTHUR JUSSEN piano

Erik SATIE | Gymnopédies (Orchestration by Claude Debussy)

Francis POULENC | Concerto for Two Pianos in D Minor

Igor STRAVINSKY | The Rite of Spring

MARCH 26 (SUN), 6:00 PM

Tickets: BRL 50.00

OSESP SEASON: OSESP CHOIR, THOMAS BLUNT AND GABRIEL LEVY

CHOIR OF OSESP

THOMAS BLUNT conductor

ERIKA MUNIZ soprano

SILVANA ROMANI contralto

LUIZ GUIMARÃES tenor

ERICK SOUZA baritone

FERNANDO TOMIMURA piano

RICARDO BALLESTER piano

GABRIEL LEVY accordion

Gioacchino ROSSINI | Petite Messe Solennelle

MARCH 30 (THUR), 8:30 PM

MARCH 31 (FRI), 8:30 PM (Digital Concert)

APR 01 (SAT), 4:30 PM

Tickets: Between BRL 50.00 and BRL 250.00

OSESP SEASON: SIR RICHARD ARMSTRONG AND SHEKU KANNEH-MASON

SÃO PAULO STATE SYMPHONIC ORCHESTRA

SIR RICHARD ARMSTRONG conductor

SHEKU KANNEH-MASON cello

Gustav MAHLER | blumine

Ernest BLOCH | Schelomo – Hebrew Rhapsody

Felix MENDELSSOHN-BARTHOLDY | Symphony No. 3 in A Minor, Op. 56 – Scottish