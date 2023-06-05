OSKI takes us into a love story in ‘Circle of Live’ on PikX+

He OSKI featured in the second episode ofcircle of live‘, one after the other with the singer Laura Tesoro, is most suitable. Both have already worked together on the songthese nights‘, which appeared earlier this year and was also performed live by Tesoro at Pixox Studios. In the second episode, Luis Oscar Santos can again make his place in the limelight.

Louis is the son of an actress and singer. Tyne Embrace (who suggested in an interview with De Morgan a few years ago that his son has far more talent than he does) and logically also the nephew of the singer and actor Peter Embrechts, So he grew up in an environment where creativity is encouraged. This led him to start playing with music production programs on his laptop – from the age of 9, reportedly – as he says in ‘Circle of Live’, initially inspired by his (then) hero’s music. Skrillex,

Over the years Luis, under the stage name OSKI, continued to refine his craft and his musical style moved towards danceable pop music, hip-hop and R&B, with examples such as Tyler the Creator, The Weeknd and Brockhampton being newer. Their first release, the Mini-EP’home makeFeaturing the songs ‘Nutella’ and ‘All for You’. 2020’s EP ‘Glow Up’ contained five songs, 2022’s ‘My Apologies for Falling in Love’ contained six songs. That picture marked OSKI’s Coming of Age, who meanwhile signed with Sony Music, which also received international playtime with the single ‘Falling’. new ep this yeargoodbye for now,

inner dj

That new EP starts with the song ‘Way‘, is also the first song that OSKI performed live at Picx Studio. “It was a really cool song,” says Louis, who with the intro wanted to go back to his early days as a dance artist. program and the EP continues’back to life‘, for which OSKI directed his love for The Weeknd. “People will hear it, but I think he’s a brilliant artist, so I don’t mind.”

The third song that OSKI brings to ‘Circle of Live’ is special. It is a mix of his own song ‘Wait for You’ and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stay’. Two very different songs, but OSKI couldn’t suppress his inner DJ and mixed the songs until ‘stay for you, ,it’s falling‘, the first single under Sony Music, the artist describes the music as a kind of soap opera.

,Apologies‘, OSKI’s version of a breakup song goes back to Mexican roots with a Spanish-language piece and ‘Waste Your Time’ written in Los Angeles, inspired by the sultry R&B made there. OSKI ends with songs in ‘Circle of Live’one more day‘ And ‘vulnerable, And as has already been discussed in the studio: if you put all those songs in a row, you can’t accidentally find a long love story in them.

The second episode of the new season of ‘Circle of Live’ premieres today on the exclusive channel PICKX+ (Channel 13). Discover the full range of PickX+!