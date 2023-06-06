Ostend attracts 200,000 visitors in Anker: “Third consecutive top weekend for the tourism sector” (Oostend)

The 22nd edition of the Ostend at Anker Maritime Festival once again attracted huge crowds to the City by the Sea. The mix of 148 unique ships with animation and everything from the marine world has attracted an impressive 200,000 visitors this year and is one of the biggest crowd pullers.

© Danny Van Loo

“The event at Anker in Ostend remains a big puzzle, but our event once again created a unique atmosphere.” Curator Hubert Rubens was a contented man on Sunday afternoon as he took stock of the biggest marine event on our shores. This year the theme of the Venetian shipyard was very popular with the public and the exclusive gondolas and craftsmen who built it all had it going for it. The tours made you feel like you were in Venice for a while.

“We had a version without significant problems and with good weather,” says Hubert. “There was a moment of panic when it became known that people from Venice were stuck at the Austrian border, but luckily it was resolved in time. Saturday was the busiest day, I am very proud of the many volunteers who make this possible again Are.”

Mayor Bart Tomlin and curator Hubert Rubens look back on a successful edition , © Danny Van Loo

Vessels such as the Atlantis, the Morgenster, the Hydrograph and the Tres Hombres demonstrate once again the diversity that exists among great ships. Many of them can be visited. For example, the Nieuwpoortse Watson Lifeboat 2 can count on a lot of interest. A team of volunteers have worked for over ten thousand hours to breathe new life into this piece of maritime heritage. New this year was the Blue Innovation Village, a mix of organisations, companies and universities, which informed visitors about current innovations in various areas in and around the North Sea.

© VLAN

Several artists such as Radgi van Troost and Suzy Vanhoren also exhibited their works. , © Danny Van Loo

Noteworthy: This time the event did not take place on one of the earlier extended weekends. “And that was a conscious decision,” confirms Mayor Bart Tomelin (Open VLD). “In this way we gave an additional economic boost to the tourism sector, which could experience not two, but three consecutive top weekends.”

Dominic and Melissa look forward to Ostend at anchor every year , © Danny Van Loo

and visitors? They were enthusiastic. “We are from Ostend and come here every year”, Dominik and Melissa say with enthusiasm. “Our children Simen and Noe are always a surprise. We really have to congratulate the organization.