‘Our conversations got more and more naughty and intimate’

With her sex life in turmoil, Mirthe decides it is high time for some research. She then discovers an exciting sex chat and talks on the phone with a different man every week.

Mirthe (29), mother of Julia (2):

“My relationship and sex life with Kevin can be summed up in two words: OK, but boring. We’ve known each other half our lives and have a great time together. Kevin is a sweetheart, hardworking, and awesome. Father.But sexually there are some surprises now.

We work, come home, eat, play with Julia, put her to bed and watch TV. We make love once a week, usually on a Saturday night, provided Kevin hasn’t drunk too much. And then we work through certain patterns: kiss, lick, caress, sex, done.

nice chat

For more inspiration, I googled sex sites a while back and came across a sex chat. As a joke, I created a profile and got in touch with other users. One of them, a certain Bart, was very interested in me. Our conversation started off innocently with an exchange of looks and ages, but grew more and more mischievous. did i like blowjobs (Yes.) Have I ever done this with a third party? (No.) Was I ready to talk dirty? (Yes.) That’s how we became closer.

phone sex

Eventually I got his number and now we text and call at least once a week during Kevin’s game evening. I usually grab my vibrator because it turns me on so much. He also gives me assignments. touch your breasts. Prepare yourself. Think of another woman.

“Even if it’s virtual, I’ll let the other guy turn me on”

All I know about this ‘Bart’ is that he is 35 years old, married and white. We don’t exchange too many personal details and don’t want to give up on our relationships and/or cheat physically. We love our partners so much for that. Although this is also a kind of fraud. Even if it’s virtual, some other guy will turn me on.

