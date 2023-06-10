Our country had to deal with negative Belgian population growth last year, which is very extraordinary

We are a total of 11,697,557 inhabitants. According to figures from the Belgian statistics agency Statbel, Belgium’s population grew rapidly last year. There were 113,549 residents, or an increase of 0.98 percent. This is much higher than normal, as growth is usually only about 0.5 percent. One explanation for this growth is migration flows. Among other things, the share of Ukrainians in our country has grown rapidly.

On the other hand, the natural increase of the population of Belgium is negative. More people died (116,380) than children born in 2022 (113,593). And such a negative balance is extraordinary. Barring the Corona year of 2020, we already have to go back to the 1940s and World War II to see the same negative balance.

There are several reasons for this, says Wendy Shelfott, a spokeswoman for Statbel. “In April we see a higher death rate than expected. It is a combination of corona and flu. In 2022 we also had a prickly hot summer and a short winter, two periods with very poor air quality and which translated into more deaths. And those deaths were not compensated by the number of births. There will be 3,046 fewer births in 2022 than the average for the 2018-2021 period, or a decrease of 2.6 percent. “Where we used to see that balance, we now see a kink.”

family survey

And that change is coming sooner than expected. If we include the forecasts of the Federal Planning Bureau, they predicted that there would not be a negative balance until 2046.

Birth rates have been declining for a long time, says Kathleen Emery, coordinator of the Family Sciences Knowledge Center (Odyssey University of Applied Sciences). “The 2021 Family Survey among families with children shows that many families no longer want children for practical or financial reasons, because of the difficult combination of work and family, or because of time constraints for their own or partner’s relationship due to negative effects. Families also indicate that parenting is more difficult than expected,” says Emery. “Even as we look at the politics of the family, we have clearly shifted away from the idea that politics should encourage the population to have children. Supporting parents through development packages But now you don’t get it gradually as you have more children. There is more focus on supporting the families of both women and men, so that parents can combine work with family.

For the time being, a negative natural balance shouldn’t be a problem for our country, Emery said. “Unlike Hungary, where the government is now intervening and encouraging parents to have children, we have a migration flow. So it is not that our population is decreasing.”