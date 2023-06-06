Our Favorite ‘Spider-Man’ Characters and Actors

hero

First and foremost, of course, is web garland himself, the titular superhero. spider man, either Peter Parker, a smart teenage boy who suddenly gets miraculous new powers after being bitten by a radioactive spider. He decides to use it to protect his city after hearing the wise words of his dying uncle: “With great power comes great responsibility.” crawled into the first movie version of the Spider-Man stories tobey maguire in the role. Most viewers agree that he embodied the somewhat awkward teenage boy in Peter Parker. turned on later Andrew GarfieldWhich then very well portrayed the joking and cheeky side of Spider-Man. tom holland, the latest live action Spider-Man, is widely considered to be the best middle ground between the two sides of the superhero. As far as we’re concerned, the ideal Spider-Man is a combination of the best aspects of all three.

sweetheart

In the original comics, Spider-Man already has several lovers. Movies with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland love to focus on both Mary Jane Watson, or MJ. When Kirsten Dunst There was an obvious spark between her and Peter while playing this character, but if we’re being honest, we have to say she didn’t have much else to do in movies. version of ZendayaWhose character is very high, he bears our preference. Andrew Garfield movies put superheroes ahead of it gwen stacy, who was to become Peter’s only lover in the original comics. On the other hand, the films missed an opportunity because of the character (played by Emma Stone) again not giving it enough depth and letting it die irreversibly. That’s what happened in the comics, but there were always possibilities to bring him back to life. Too bad, in another film and comic universe, Gwen becomes a superheroine herself, but Stone’s character does not reach that point.



Enemy

In any superhero story, the enemy is at least as important as the superhero. There is no struggle without an enemy, but if somehow understandable motivations And based to some degree on reality, the whole story falls apart. Vulture says the makers of the latest ‘Spider-Man’ films have done that excellently (Michael Keaton) and mystery (Jake Gyllenhaal) are quite realistic and their motivation is understandable. But they can also lack some colour, which is where the first trilogy excelled. our favorite bad guys Doc is still OK in all the ‘Spider-Man’ movies (Alfred Molina), who made a brief return in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, and the unique Green Goblin (william defoe, Their actions are well-motivated, but also the characters are suitably sarcastic and endlessly amusing. The Web Collection of Spiderman is now available in the PickX VOD catalog.

