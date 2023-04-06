Our Party Game Changers is back

Our Party appeared to give the opportunity to all VALORANT players to compete. The latest edition was joined by League of Legends and a new exclusively female VALORANT tournament. After great weeks of competition we were able to experience the Grand Final in person at Gamergy.

In this case, bet on a tournament designed to demonstrate the great talent of the girls of the national scope and reach the top of the competitive structure in EMEA. In addition, the experience of a tournament organized exclusively for them is provided.

Chance to win a seat in VCT: Game Changers Contenders

Yesterday, April 5, the open qualifier for the VCT: Game Changers EMEA. Our Party Game Changers arrives like the national opportunity to bring regional female talent to the VCT: Game Changers Contenders.

After getting the Best Our Party Game Changers Teamthese players will receive a direct invitation in the closed tournament of VCT: Game Changers Contenders. This tournament will be the new gateway to the top international women’s division of VALORANT in EMEA.

Important dates

The competition is just around the corner and it will be divided as follows:

Qualifiers – Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April . The registered teams will face BO1 in a bracket format in each of the qualifiers until the 8 teams qualified for the Group Phase (4 per qualifier).

. The registered teams will face BO1 in a bracket format in each of the qualifiers until the 8 teams qualified for the Group Phase (4 per qualifier). Group Phase – Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 May . 8 teams will face each other BO1 until you get the 2 best teams in each group. They will advance to the next phase.

. 8 teams will face each other until you get the 2 best teams in each group. They will advance to the next phase. Final Phase – Thursday 11 and Sunday 14 May. The four teams classified will meet in format BO3 by bracket until the team that will get that spot in VALORANT Game Changers Contenders is determined.

fancast

The qualifying phases and the group phase of this competition will be broadcast by fancast. If you are interested and want to be one of the voices of the tournament of VALORANTdo not think about it and request it in the following link.

Registration for Our Party Game Changers

To be able to participate in the competition, you simply have to register or log in to the page Web Storm Circuit, add your IGN, make sure you’re part of a team and sign up for the tournament, here.

this new edition It is possible thanks to the support of Riot Gamesof Red Bull of Intel and Omenof PcComponentsof samsung ssdand of chocomel.