Our Party Game Changers, the path of the Spanish community to the highest female VALORANT competition

ANDhe Spanish VALORANT is on the rise. After the entry of three Spanish clubs in the VCT EMEA, now we also see how the female sector of the community in our country is very well represented. Our country has three teams among the 16 qualified for the EMEA VCT Game Changers.

But in addition to this, a new opportunity has arisen in our country to get to play against the best. With Our Party Game Changers, amateur and semi-professional players will be able to show their level to reach the top.

A path that starts from the base

It is not easy to gain a foothold and make yourself known. All those players who have started at the bottom know that. Now, Riot Games and the Storm Circuit want to facilitate this step, and they do it with this tournamentwhich will allow them to demonstrate their talent and attract the attention of the main teams.

The format is divided into two qualifiers, which will take place on April 29 and 30, after which the group stage will begin. The teams will have a little time to organize and train, since this second stage will take place between May 6 and 7. Of the eight teams (four per qualifier) ​​that pass, four will reach the final phase.

In this last step, which will take place the May 11 the semifinals and 14 the finalthe four teams will challenge each other to achieve, in BO3 format, be the winners, and reach the Game Changers Contenders. This tournament is the step prior to the maximum competition, and the two best teams will play against the two worst of the VCT of course.