Our review of the Pixar animated film

A few months after its theatrical release, the animated film primary, (2023) Will be broadcast on Canal+ this Friday, February 2, 2024. We follow the daily life of Flam Lumen, a famboyante with a strong character, who meets Flac, a city inspector of the aquatic caste. But will the two opposing creatures succeed in consummating their romance?
next arrow
What is Pixar Studios’ latest movie Elementary worth?
a few years after its gradual appearance lucas , A touching tale of the adolescence of a sea monster trying to find his way among humans – and drunk (2021), which tells the story of a music teacher who dreams of becoming a great jazz musician, animation studio pixar Film presented in cinemas in June 2023 primary, Rebroadcast on Canal+ this Friday February 2, 2024. conceived by peter sohn , already in charge Arlo’s journey (2015) – Feature film based on the futuristic setting of Element City, a city founded by the Aquatics in which beings of water, earth, air and fire co-exist. The film’s heroine, Flam Lumen, is one of the latter and her nature is reminiscent of the most ardent torchbearers.
Young Flame (played by the French voice here), the daughter of a couple from the Firelands who have recently settled in Element CityAdele Exarchopoulos) grew up surrounded by the products sold in his father’s shop, quickly winning over the flamboyant community. As he has shown, from a young age, an almost obsessive interest in the family store, his father aims to entrust him with his life’s project, the fireplace, in the near future.
But then the elements begin to be unleashed against fierce creatures. Flam’s stormy character provokes a temper that she cannot control and one fine morning, while the shop is full of customers, the young Flamboyante loses patience and nearly collapses the entire building. He then encounters an encounter that will not leave him indifferent, that of Flack (incarnated by a French voice). vincent lacoste), a young city inspector of the aquatic race.
Trailer for Disney’s Elementary (2023)
Adele Exarchopoulos and Vincent Lacoste in new Pixar casting
If the story of this film is presented at the end cannes film festival 2023, may seem quite childish on paper, but it proves to be touching, brilliant and complex all at the same time. Through the beginning of a forbidden romance between two incompatible beings, peter sohn Presents an animated film with powerful social themes: from family transmission to immigration through racial segregation. With this political dimension, in keeping with the team’s other productions, the film’s colorful images were enhanced pixar ,up there In 2009, vice versa In 2015), are finally gaining relevance.
About 3,500 sentences based around fire and water, such as ““Flame, I pass the torch to you.” or even “TeaMother and I will have more time to keep our flame intact ”, may seem a bit repetitive at times but primary Ultimately it makes you smile as much as it inspires you. Dynamic Dubbing, presented by Adele Exarchopoulos And vincent lacosteAlso allow the creation of a visually very rich world primary Not delving into the twists and turns of a story that’s too expected or conventional and practiced romantic comedy, the animation version ultimately shines.
Élémentaire (2023) by Peter Sohn, with the French voices of Adèle Exarchopoulos and Vincent Lacoste, broadcast on Canal+ on February 2, 2024.