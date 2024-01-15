Our review of the Pixar animated film

What is Pixar Studios’ latest movie Elementary worth?

a few years after its gradual appearance lucas , A touching tale of the adolescence of a sea monster trying to find his way among humans – and drunk (2021), which tells the story of a music teacher who dreams of becoming a great jazz musician, animation studio pixar Film presented in cinemas in June 2023 primary, Rebroadcast on Canal+ this Friday February 2, 2024. conceived by peter sohn , already in charge Arlo’s journey (2015) – Feature film based on the futuristic setting of Element City, a city founded by the Aquatics in which beings of water, earth, air and fire co-exist. The film’s heroine, Flam Lumen, is one of the latter and her nature is reminiscent of the most ardent torchbearers.

Young Flame (played by the French voice here), the daughter of a couple from the Firelands who have recently settled in Element CityAdele Exarchopoulos) grew up surrounded by the products sold in his father’s shop, quickly winning over the flamboyant community. As he has shown, from a young age, an almost obsessive interest in the family store, his father aims to entrust him with his life’s project, the fireplace, in the near future.

But then the elements begin to be unleashed against fierce creatures. Flam’s stormy character provokes a temper that she cannot control and one fine morning, while the shop is full of customers, the young Flamboyante loses patience and nearly collapses the entire building. He then encounters an encounter that will not leave him indifferent, that of Flack (incarnated by a French voice). vincent lacoste), a young city inspector of the aquatic race.