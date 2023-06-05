Our TV Tips: A famous boxer, a movie classic and a notable pet

Always know what you shouldn’t watch on TV with these viewing tips from our editors.

Mohammad Ali

Canvas, Mon, 10:25 PM

Telling the life story of this legendary boxer is so huge that it was cast in four episodes. The first part covers his life as a young amateur boxer until he won the Olympic gold medal in 1960. Meanwhile, he quietly joins the Nation of Islam and becomes a close confidante of Malcolm X. It’s also interesting for non-sports enthusiasts. (Tov)

Play5, Mon, 8:35 pm

One of the best thrillers of the 90s that you must watch. Morgan Freeman plays Detective Somerset, a New York Police detective nearing retirement. Together with his inexperienced successor, he goes in search of a serial killer. Freeman found strong opponents. How about Brad Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin Spacey? (Tov)

2Doc: My Beast and Me

NPO2, Mon, 8:25 PM

Meet Frans, the hairdresser who goes everywhere with you, a house full of naked cats, a dog dancing champion, a spiritual nudibranch and a famous Instagram cat. Owners and their animals are very lovingly connected, but also fill an obvious void. An interesting documentary that takes a closer look at the close bond between owners and pets that sometimes goes too far. (Tov)

