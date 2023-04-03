Out of patience, Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly says she doesn’t like Marvel’s rules against spoilers

Actress shared her views on the subject after the studio released leak prevention plans. Check out!

The actress Evangeline Lilly, from “Ant-Man”, seems to be “fed up” with Marvel Studios’ rigid policy of absolute secrecy. Although all contracts require silence so that any member of the team never leaks details of the productions, the interpreter of Hope Van Dyne claimed to have no fear of leaking studio secrets.

During your participation in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallonthe star, who is currently 43 years old, did not mince words and explained what she thinks about it:

I’m not very good at keeping secrets… And I’m really disgusted with the whole secret thing. Because I’m like, ‘Guys, these are not Pentagon secrets. We’re not guarding really important, life-changing information’

Furthermore, lilly compared his time on “LOST” to current Marvel contract requirements, and downplayed the company’s keep-your-mouth rule:

When I was on LOST, we were kind of the beginning of this secret thing, because Twitter was invented while I was filming LOST… And then, the fans went crazy, and suddenly there were people who were hungry to find out what happened next.

The actress continues her outburst and reveals information about a “vault”, which is one of the studio’s actions to prevent new leaks:

And I was like, ‘There’s no way! I will not install a safe! It’s a script: you’re going to deliver it, you’re going to leave it on my porch’. And they said, ‘If I do that, I’ll be fired. I have to put it in a safe’. I never installed the safe.

Recently, Marvel shared its plans aimed at preventing leaks that could compromise the development of its productions, and even the box office income. evangelinehowever, believes that keeping the steps of the MCU a secret will not be a determining factor for the public.

Evangeline Lilly will be in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, which hits Brazilian theaters on February 16th.

