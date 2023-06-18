Outrage over use of late Superman actor in new film ‘The Flash’

The Flash is the latest Hollywood blockbuster to feature a late star’s cameo. There’s a lot of criticism on Twitter now and the debate is being put back on the table: is it ethical or not?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from DC’s latest film, The Flash.

Towards the end of The Flash – the DC film directed by Ezra Miller released this week – a digitized image of original cape wearer Christopher Reeve, who passed away in 2004 after a series of health problems, passed through a portal.

The clip appeared on Twitter and became the subject of an ethical debate. Although in the new film, Reeve only looks ahead and therefore doesn’t pull off any crazy moves, the cameo raises questions about the emerging Hollywood trend of bringing actors from the grave with the help of CGI.

In 2014, we saw Audrey Hepburn resurrected for a commercial, but the first instance in a major blockbuster was a digital double of the long-dead Peter Cushing in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” Suddenly in 2016 he can be seen in the Star Wars movie.

The fact that Reeve does little in the film also dissatisfies other users as it gives them the feeling that Reeve’s image is only used to make the film more popular.