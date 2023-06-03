Over 16,000 people evacuated due to ‘unseen’ wildfire threat in major Canadian city

In Nova Scotia, in eastern Canada, more than 16,000 people have had to leave their homes as wildfires threaten the city of Halifax. This has been informed by the local authorities.

The fire, raging northwest of Halifax – a city of nearly half a million people – has damaged an estimated 200 homes and other structures to date, and is out of control. According to Erica Flake, responsible for the emergency, about 16,429 people had to leave their homes. In Shelbourne County, in the southwest of the province of Nova Scotia, about four hundred people were also evacuated.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage speaks of an “unprecedented” wildfire, warning that the situation is dangerous. The evacuation zone has not expanded, which may indicate that the situation may be stable. The wind that fueled the fire also changed direction on Monday and will blow the fire back. However, according to officials, this is not enough: only rain can help contain the fire, but there is no forecast for rain at the moment.

Wildfires raged Monday in eight of Canada’s thirteen provinces.