Over 16,000 people evacuated due to ‘unseen’ wildfire threat in major Canadian city

Admin 27 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 40 Views

In Nova Scotia, in eastern Canada, more than 16,000 people have had to leave their homes as wildfires threaten the city of Halifax. This has been informed by the local authorities.

JVHSource: Belga

The fire, raging northwest of Halifax – a city of nearly half a million people – has damaged an estimated 200 homes and other structures to date, and is out of control. According to Erica Flake, responsible for the emergency, about 16,429 people had to leave their homes. In Shelbourne County, in the southwest of the province of Nova Scotia, about four hundred people were also evacuated.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage speaks of an “unprecedented” wildfire, warning that the situation is dangerous. The evacuation zone has not expanded, which may indicate that the situation may be stable. The wind that fueled the fire also changed direction on Monday and will blow the fire back. However, according to officials, this is not enough: only rain can help contain the fire, but there is no forecast for rain at the moment.

Wildfires raged Monday in eight of Canada’s thirteen provinces.

© Meenakshi Guchait via Reuters

© [email protected] via Reuters

© [email protected] via Reuters

© [email protected] via Reuters

(tags to translate) Canada

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Support from the captain, “stay or sell” and Giroud who gives an interview in his shirt: Charles de Kettelier has already discussed in Italy

Charles de Ketteler was on the bench for 90 minutes at Milan last weekend. It’s …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved