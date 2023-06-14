Over 200 pages tell the touching story of a family

The book All Given by Rina van Wingerden-Schrauwen cuts right through the introduction. On the very first page the author says without mincing words: “We are going to lose all our children whom we love dearly. Unfortunately, our family will not survive. Then you know what an impressive story follows…

Everything’s Giving is a book that primarily takes the reader into the situation when a family is suddenly struck by the baton of a relatively unknown disease (Pronounced: betten – it’s an English surname, ed.), In short, it can be described as a metabolic disease in which something goes wrong with the chemistry of the body. It manifests itself at an early age and is followed by a process of irreversible decline, both physical and mental. Children with Batten also develop dementia. Life expectancy is usually between 15 and 25 years. This happened not once, but twice, to the Van Wingerden family.

Harm

Anyone who has read that first page of Reena’s introduction cannot help but be impressed by what happened to her. From a young age, his life has been partially dominated by the loss of loved ones. That didn’t stop when he started building a family. She and her husband Burt also lost a son in 1996. Rick didn’t get older than a year and a half. Their eldest son, Berry, passed away from the baton in 2017 and is almost 24 years old. His brother Mike also has the same disease, now 25 years old. They hope that they will be able to keep him with them for some time.

beautiful and deep moments

It is impossible to describe in a nutshell why Rina needed a complete book of more than 200 pages. She mainly tries to take the reader along with moments both beautiful and intense as the news came that Berry had that terrible disease. Both her parents were later found to be carriers of the hereditary disorder. It was soon decided that the zoom mic should also be tested and that turned out to be the same, only then lightened up considerably. What follows is an incredible life journey narrated with great sincerity and feeling. As the author says in the beginning: This is her story, this is how she experienced everything.

some kind of soundtrack

Her love for music is literally ‘felt’ between the lines. The book is interspersed with quotes from pop songs and Dutch music. And in itself a cheerful song like Ut m’en boll by André Hayes suddenly takes on a completely different context: “Because I love life, even if sometimes I have to give in.” or take it cold “Wish You Were Here” An excerpt from Make You Feel My Love by Pink Floyd and Adele. Add to that several family photos and you really have an image. It is not surprising that soon after the publication of the book Rina received responses from people who were deeply affected.

Share life lessons and insights

The book has not only come about to tell people more about the disease. Reena initially wrote it as a mother. Who wants to help others, warns about symptoms, gives practical tips and life lessons for those who do. She wants to share some of the strength and love that got her and her family through a difficult and beautiful time. And he hopes the book will raise some money for two charities. A portion goes to the Brandnewday Foundation. Since 2001, he has been committed to the lives and well-being of children with the baton. Especially by infusing some joy in life with the annual Family Fun Day. The second part is for the BeatBatten Foundation. It researches drugs or methods of treatment. One more reason to buy this impressive work of life.