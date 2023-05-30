Over 200,000 music lovers during Brussels Jazz Weekend (Brussels)

The Lotto Brussels Jazz Weekend attracts 200,000 music lovers between Friday evening and Sunday. The organizers announced this on Sunday evening. Spread across five venues in Brussels, the festival hosted over 150 performances.

The number of visitors is consistent with 2022 and 2019, a year before Corona. According to the organizers, the figures should allow it to become one of the top 5 free jazz festivals in Europe in the medium term. They attribute the success of this year’s edition to the beautiful weather.

30 million

The festival may be free, but organizers estimate that visitors spent some 30 million euros in total. Thus they support 10,037 jobs in the sector (employees in restaurants, hotels, bars, cafes, etc.) and generate a revenue of 6.85 million euros for the various levels of government through taxes collected on these expenses. .

The Lotto Brussels Jazz Weekend kicks off on Sunday evening with performances on the Grand Place of Brussels, the Stock Exchange and the Sint-Kateliegenplein. A different jazz style can be discovered in each location.