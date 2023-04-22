over 30% of cryptocurrency videos on TikTok are misleading

More than 1 in 3 influencers on TikTok, the top social media platform for the younger generation, posted misleading videos about Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency investments in a recent study.

TikTok has been widely adopted as a video-based alternative to Google searches. It has been found, however, that some influencers share incorrect and unverified information on the social media platform about cryptocurrency investments, often trying to convince unwary viewers to put their hard-earned money into cryptocurrencies that lead to losses.

TikTok influencers use the hashtag “#cryptok” when posting cryptocurrency-related content. An analysis of more than 1,161 of these videos, conducted by dappGambl, revealed that more than one in three videos about digital assets on TikTok were misleading. The survey also found that only one in ten “cryptok” accounts or videos contained some form of disclaimer that warned users about the risk of investments.

Furthermore, 47% of content creators within the platform focused on short videos were found trying to push services to earn money. Top influencers including Kim Kardashian, Jake Paul and Soulja Boy have also previously been accused of promoting cryptocurrencies to their millions of fans without disclosing the payments they received.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission forced Kim Kardashian to pay $1.26 million in fines for promoting EthereumMax (EMAX). While TikTok influencers have a smaller reach than their mainstream peers, the potential financial risk for unwary investors remains just as high.

The survey also found that one in three misleading videos on TikTok mention Bitcoin. Additionally, videos on TikTok with popular cryptocurrency-related hashtags such as “crypto”, “cryptok”, “cryptoadvice”, “cryptocurrencies”, “cryptotrading” and “cryptoinvesting” have accumulated over 6 billion views.

Viewers are often unaware of their favorite influencers’ ill intentions and end up trusting their content purely based on high number of views or likes. Both new and experienced investors are advised to do extensive research on cryptocurrency projects before making any form of investment.

On April 2, a $1 billion lawsuit was filed against Binance, its CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, and three crypto market influencers for promoting unregistered securities.

“This is a classic example of a centralized exchange promoting the sale of an unregistered security,” read the lawsuit filed by law firm Moscowitz and Boies Schiller Flexner.

As reported by Cointelegraph, the lawsuit alleges that “millions” of people may be eligible for compensation.

