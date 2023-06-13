Over 40,000 evacuated in India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches

Over 40,000 people have been evacuated from India and Pakistan due to the approaching cyclone Biparjoy, which is accompanied by winds of over 150 kmph. Officials informed about this on Tuesday.

According to the meteorological services, Biparjoy, which means “disaster” in Bengali, will make landfall on Thursday between southern Pakistan and western India after moving across the Arabian Sea on Tuesday. Officials in both countries say more than 22,000 people have been evacuated in Pakistan’s Sindh province and more than 20,000 in India’s Gujarat state.

Fishermen along the coast of Gujarat were asked to stay in port as waves could reach more than three meters high.

According to Gujarat officials, torrential rains and strong winds have already claimed three lives. Two children were crushed to death when a wall collapsed and a woman on a moped was injured when a tree fell on her. About 1.6 million residents are at risk.

According to an official in Badin district, 22,000 to 23,000 residents of seaside villages in Pakistan have been evacuated inland. Around 10,000 people have been kept in temporary shelters in schools in the district.