Over 6,000 families affected by two power cuts (Vieurne)

Over 6,000 families across the west coast and areas around Veerne and Alvaringam were affected by a major power failure on Tuesday around noon. “The cause was not related to two breaks in a medium-voltage cable. But because the area was so widespread, many families were affected,” says David Callens of Fluvius.

It was related to two breaks in a medium-voltage cable that were separate from each other. The first problem was detected at 11.25 a.m. at Veurne.

“There is an ungrounded fault on the medium-voltage grid between the two cabins,” says David Callens of Fluvius. “That cable goes to several other cabins, affecting several families. It belongs to the families of Viurne, Edinkerke, De Panne, Koksijde and Oostduinkerke. A large scattered area, but not everyone in that area is supplied by the same cable and thus affected. In total, more than 5,000 households were affected, so we can still talk about a major power failure. At 1:14 p.m. the problem was resolved and power was restored. We know it was an underground fault between two cabins. Our measuring truck was dispatched to determine the exact location. Then a well is dug and electricity is restored.”

Half an hour after the first major breakdown, however, a second smaller, but still significant, breakdown occurred. This time near Oren near Alveringham, about ten kilometers away. David Callans adds, “There, too, a medium-voltage cable broke before 12 noon.” “This also included over a thousand families that were affected in Oren, Alvaringam, Polinkhove and Lo. The problem there was resolved a little earlier, just before 1 p.m. The cause is still under investigation.