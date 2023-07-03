Over 65,000 spectators for the coronation procession (Tongren)

More than 65,000 spectators flocked to the center of Tongren on Sunday to watch the first of four coronation processions. The figures were confirmed by Alderman of Tourism Ann Kristians (tongeren.nu). As of July 9, the seven-yearly Coronation Festival will take place for the nineteenth time.

“It’s always a bit stressful at the first turn after seven years, but everything went well and there were a lot of people. It was nice to see and everyone was very excited”, says Kristians.

The first coronation procession made its way through the massive old city walls to the Basilica of Tongren. More than 3,300 residents of Tongren painted various scenes from the life of Mary and Jesus. To ensure a good view of the largest procession of our country, seats and chairs were placed along the way very early in the morning. The stands at Leopoldwall were also packed.

queen mathilde

The alderman of tourism said, “According to the security cell, there were around 65,000 visitors.” “It is a good number and is in line with the expectations. We expect a large turnout for the next three processions as well. First Sunday is always a top edition, but we have noticed that there are always a lot of people, which makes Sunday different.

The coronation committee is already looking forward to next Friday’s coronation procession, in which Queen Mathilde will take part. During the two previous editions in 2016 and 2002, someone from the royal family was also in attendance. There will also be a coronation procession in Tongeren on Tuesday 4, Friday 7 and Sunday 9 July.