Overhumanizing pets can affect their well-being

The excessive humanization of pets in a society that treats them as family members can lead to “practices that do not respect their physical and psychological well-being” due to a tendency to “forget their natural needs and behaviors.” We do”. After all they are animals.

This warning came from Andrea Milla, spokesperson for the French platform ‘Lend Me Your Dog’, which already has 70,000 users in Spain and “Facilitates a system of shared care between owners who need help with their dog and people who want to meet the dogs”, so that a person without a pet can “experience the responsibility of owning a pet”. all the time. This way, volunteers can learn first-hand how to properly treat an animal before it gets carried away by “impulsively adopting” something that is often mistaken for an object. goes, when ““A dog is a living creature with needs and feelings, not an object that can be given as a gift.”,

This impulse is translated at the beginning of the year, even on today’s date when the day of San Anton, patron saint of animals, is celebrated.Abandonment of pets given as Christmas gifts And that, according to the latest study from the Affinity Foundation, Surpasses the figure of 288,000 dogs and cats collected by shelters in Spain in 2022, Availability of animal care is one of the reasons for abandonment, but it also has an economic cost, indicated Eva Ortin, head of marketing and communications at pet health insurer Centevate.

Although there are officially 31 million pets in Spain, Ortín missed that The percentage of insured animals is still very lowTherefore, a person who wants to adopt someone should keep in mind the need for investment in this regard. Furthermore, it is necessary to collect information on all aspects related to their care and health, not only shelter or food, but also “their daily routine or specific needs such as illnesses.” In that sense Mila has said that “Promoting public health insurance for pets would be beneficial and make veterinary expenses easier for ownersPromoting responsibility in pet care”, which is why he has defended the creation of a government program that “makes these services more accessible.”

Regarding how the application of the new animal welfare law is affecting them, he considered that it is an important step towards their protection, adding that although Spanish society has made significant progress in relation to animals, we still face major challenges. Does matter. However, Ortin also highlights this new regulation as progress The main objective of the law is to fight against animal abuse and abandonment.has produced other benefits such as the disappearance of the potentially dangerous dog category that used to harm some dog breeds.