Oversized bomber, cashmere pants, cardigan, leather bag… Hailey Bieber reveals her Christmas list

Last step before Christmas! Now is the time to run to the shops to find your last-minute gifts. And for those latecomers lacking inspiration, Hailey Bieber’s wish list might be the source of inspiration you need. The fashion icon, who is known for her casual style and always staying ahead of the trends, shared her party essentials on Instagram. These bags, super casual pieces, leather jackets… it’s up to you to choose from their suggestions! It was through Instagram, followed by a community of 50 million subscribers, that Hailey Bieber revealed her Christmas list, thus offering a unique source of inspiration.

fashion and beauty ideas

On the fashion front, the American top model has set her sights on a variety of items, from Saint Laurent’s patent leather Le 5 à 7 bag by Anthony Vaccarello to Wardrobe.NYC’s oversized bomber jacket, including Lacet’s cardigan. Brand. We also found two brands launched by people close to him, like Justin Bieber’s creations for Drew House and Cashmere pants from Guest in Residence, designed by Gigi Hadid. For beauty lovers, Hailey Bieber recommends Rode Skin products, especially the peptide-rich lip balm with salted caramel flavor, as well as the skincare set. Makeup tips like Kylie Jenner Lip Liner and treatments like Gente Beauty Firming Body Lotion are included in her list.