Overview Coaching Staff Youth Season 2023-2024; Max de Jong returns as goalkeeper coach

The coaching staff of the youth academy is almost full for the 2023/2024 season. With many regular faces and of course some new faces, De Afterp’s coaches and staff can gear up for the upcoming season. Giovanni Franken will also be in charge of ADO Den Haag under 21 next season with Ronald Samson as assistant. Levi Schwiebe is the new head coach of the Under 17s. Under 18 head coach Frans Dannen gets two other assistants: Jimmy Charite and Gino Nienaber, who was the Under 14 head coach last season., There are also two new faces in O15 and O16, namely Irwin Lee and Sharan Gaidian., In addition, our youth academy also welcomes goalkeeper coach Max de Jong. ADO, former Den Haag first team goalkeeper and goalkeeper coach, returns to become head goalkeeper coach and will serve as goalkeeper coach for the Under 21s and U18s.

Albert van der Dussen, Academy Director, is delighted to complete the coaching staff for the coming season. “It was an intense process, but I am pleased with the result and most of the teams are back on track. We are quite satisfied with the quality of the coaching staff for the coming season. We look forward to continuing to guarantee the quality and talent at D’Aftrap We want and are confident that these coaches can contribute. Along with Ervin Lee, Sharan Gayadian and Dillon Bijlsma, we’ve also got a number of enthusiastic and talented coaches.”

Max de Jong has returned to his great love ADO Den Haag after eleven years. Born Hegnar was under contract with ADO Den Haag first as a goalkeeper and later as a goalkeeper coach. In 2012, De Jong left for Anderlecht in the wake of then-departing ADO Den Haag coach John van de Brom. De Jong, 54, was active at the Brussels club until 2020, with Saudi Arabia’s Al Raed the next stop. A year later, he moved to Al Ahly SFC, where he left in March last year. Now De Jong has returned to the club that still holds his heart. “Coming back is special. ADO Den Haag is and will be my club, I am under contract here for 14 years and I was born and brought up here. In this position I have to make sure that the keepers develop as much as possible So that I can finally make the first move when the time comes, a good position I look forward to!” Van der Dussen: “After the departure of head keepers coach Arjen van de Kijk, we started working hard to find a suitable replacement. We found the ideal candidate in Max de Jong. A very experienced goalkeeper coach and a real Hegenaar.” Who knows the club well. Knows.”

ADO The Hague O21

Head Coach – Giovanni Franken

Assistant – Ronald Samson

ADO The Hague U18

Head Coach – Frans Dannen

Assistants – Jimmy Charite and Gino Ninaber

ADO The Hague U17

Head Coach – Levi Schwiebe

Assistant – Naib

ADO The Hague U16

Head Coach – Sharan Gayadian

Assistant – Patrick van Nijnatten

ADO The Hague U15

Head Coach – Ervin Lee

Assistant – Randy de Jong

ADO The Hague U14

Head Coach – Mark Wasmus

Assistant – Sunny Dihal

ADO The Hague O13

Head Coach – Djorik van Eedrikhem

Assistant – Justin Compier

ADO The Hague O12

Head Coach – Kees Browers

Assistant – Mike Spin

ADO The Hague U11

Head Coach – Dillon Dijkelsma

Assistant – Reinier van Loon

ADO The Hague O10

Head Coach – Kevin Compier

Assistant – Sandor Veldhoen