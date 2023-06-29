Overview: New movies and series on Netflix – The Lagarde

, Today , reading time 3 minutes

Which movies and series are coming soon to Netflix? An overview of the titles announced for this weekend and next…

Nimona (Friday 6/30, Netflix) animated film from the makers of big hero 6 And ice age In which a futuristic knight (Riz Ahmed) is helped by a chaotic teen with a unique gift (Chloe Grace Moretz). watch the trailer.

Celebrity (Friday 6/30, Netflix) South Korean drama series about a woman who suddenly becomes a social media superstar, but the world of influencers full of power, fame and money turns dangerous.

is this cake? S02 (Friday 6/30, Netflix) Competitive reality show in which cake artists make replicas of handbags, sewing machines and other items, after which celebrity guests have to guess whether or not it is made of cake.

Dad’s Day (Sat 01/07, Netflix) arrives after a delay of one month father’s day FINALLY TO NETFLIX: The series follows the story of a couple of dads who seek each other’s support while dealing with kids, (ex)partners, work and parenting (in-laws). watch the trailer.

Najeeb Amhali: Where was I? (Saturday 01/07, Netflix) Najeeb Amhali’s comeback show, which a year ago had to cancel 120 performances. The comedian talks openly about his addiction to alcohol, cocaine and gambling.

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (Monday 03/07, Netflix) Documentary film about several archaeologists digging in Egypt. As they search for a lost pyramid, they come across ancient tombs and artifacts.

Il Principe (Tuesday 4/07, Netflix) Italian documentary series about the investigation of the murder of a German teenager in 1978, based on the stories of his sister and the royal family, who were also involved in the case.

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (Tuesday 4/07, Netflix) Exclusive by Tom Segura, Known for your mother’s housepodcast that he presents with his wife, Christina P., in which he jokes about his marriage and mortality, among other things.

Wham! (Wednesday 05/07, Netflix) Documentary about the pop act George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley who scored world hits in the eighties with songs wake me Up Before You Go Go And freedom, watch the trailer.

Back at 15 (Wednesday 07/05, Netflix) Brazilian comedy series about a woman in her 30s who is dissatisfied with her current life. She travels back in time to when she was 15 and wants to rewrite history.

Lincoln Lawyer S02 (Thursday 06/07, Netflix) Lawyer series that stars Mickey Haller back in action as his new girlfriend (from Lana Parrilla) Once upon a time) is accused of murder. watch the trailer.

Deep Fake Love (Thursday 06/07, Netflix) Spain’s competitive reality show about five couples who put their trust to the test, in which a deep-fake technique blurs the line between truth and lies.

Cash (Thursday 06/07, Netflix) The French comedy drama film is about an employee who feels totally unappreciated and decides to earn some extra money by smuggling expensive perfumes right under his boss’s nose.

Purchased movies, specials and documentaries (subject to change)…

land of freedom (Saturday 01/07, Netflix) Racist thriller based on the book by Richard Price (Wire, deuce), in which a detective (Samuel L. Jackson) investigates a woman (Julianne Moore) claimed to have been kidnapped.

FatherPrica (Sat 01/07, Netflix) Japanese animated film that influenced among other things startIn which an experimental dream machine is stolen and a concerned scientist (as his alter ego) has to spring into action.

gangs of New York (Saturday 01/07, Netflix) historical drama film by Martin Scorsese (Taxi driver) in which Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) seeks revenge on the gang leader (Daniel Day-Lewis) who once murdered his father.

gone girl (Saturday 01/07, Netflix) Psychological thriller by David Fincher (fight Club) in which a man (Ben Affleck) discovers that his wife (Rosamund Pike) has disappeared, and he himself is identified as the prime suspect.

squid and whale (Saturday 01/07, Netflix) Noah Baumbach’s comedy drama film (marriage story) which received an Oscar nomination for the script. Jeff Daniels and Laura Linney star as a couple on the verge of divorce.