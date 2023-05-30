Overview. Now what about the title fight? Antwerp still have the best papers, had to win Union and Genk

After Genk’s win against Club Brugge, we head into the final weekend in which three more teams can win the title. It promises to be a thrilling end to this football season, where Antwerp still have the best of papers to win the title.

final match day

Union – Club Brugge (Sunday at 6.30pm)

Antwerp – Racing Genk (Sunday at 6.30pm)

When is Antwerp Champion?

If it wins next week in Genk or draws in Genk while Union does not beat Club Brugge. Anyway defeat is not an option for the great old man.

When is the union champion?

If it beats Club Brugge next week while Antwerp does not win against Genk. With a draw by the Unionists, the title always goes wrong.

When is Genk champion?

If it wins against Antwerp next week and not against Union Club Brugge. In other words, Limburgers should always win.