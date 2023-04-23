Overwatch 2: 100 thousand cheaters were sanctioned

Blizzard shared the new steps they’ve taken to make Overwatch 2 a fairer world for its players.

Blizzard Entertainment, the developer of the game, has shared a new update on Defense Matrix of Overwatch 2, an ongoing initiative to ensure a fair and enjoyable experience in the title. This season, the company has better defined its goals to fulfill its promise to offer “the most fun and fair experience possible.”

The first basic principle that Blizzard has established is that “fair is fun.” From the company they emphasize that cheating in the game is never the right thing to do and that playing with cheaters is frustrating for all other players. To combat this practice, Blizzard has a reporting system that helps identify cheating players and take action against them. the company too has sanctioned more than 100,000 accounts around the world using cheat programs.

Another goal of the Defense Matrix is ​​to ensure that players are grouped fairly and honestly. To this end, Blizzard will take action against players who cheat by partying or queuing up for matches with players who are cheating or using similar techniques. Since this policy was implemented, quite a few actions are taking place against accounts every week.

The company has also highlighted its commitment to foster the development of player skills. In this regard, new ways for players to hone skills with their favorite heroes will be implemented soon, and competitive modes will be added during each season.

Lastly, Blizzard has highlighted its commitment to making Overwatch 2 a safe and inclusive social experience. The company has implemented systems that detect, deter, and prevent inappropriate behavior in the game and encourages players to be friendly and positive in their interaction with the community.