Overwatch 2 Aim Training Custom Map Codes

Admin 3 hours ago Overwatch Leave a comment 39 Views

overwatch 2 training maps codes

To practice and improve aiming in Overwatch 2 we can use the custom Training maps that provide us with a testing ground to improve as a player.

These maps have several challenges and the opponents have a behavior similar to that of human players, which makes this practice improve our aim.

Next, we leave you the codes of the best maps:

  • GBM5N -> This is where you can fight enemies that move from side to side and jump so you can practice those headshots.
  • CT04V -> Opponents on this map move as players would and return fire.
  • KAVE5 -> On this custom map, you can practice various skills including hitting the flying heroes.
  • MHGGS -> You can fight a whole enemy bot team and see the type of damage you do.
  • 6CJXR1 -> This map is located in Lijiang Tower and features flying heroes that are hard to kill
  • VAXTA -> On this game map, heroes move quite naturally.
  • AA5QQ -> Ideal map to test your response time when you see a target.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Pringles and Krave choose Playoffnations for their marketing plan in 2023 – PublicidAD Newspaper

Pringles and Kravebrands of the Kelloggs group, they have chosen Playoffnationsa company specializing in brand …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Play Crazy Game
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved