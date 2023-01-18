Overwatch 2 Aim Training Custom Map Codes

To practice and improve aiming in Overwatch 2 we can use the custom Training maps that provide us with a testing ground to improve as a player.
These maps have several challenges and the opponents have a behavior similar to that of human players, which makes this practice improve our aim.
Next, we leave you the codes of the best maps:
- GBM5N -> This is where you can fight enemies that move from side to side and jump so you can practice those headshots.
- CT04V -> Opponents on this map move as players would and return fire.
- KAVE5 -> On this custom map, you can practice various skills including hitting the flying heroes.
- MHGGS -> You can fight a whole enemy bot team and see the type of damage you do.
- 6CJXR1 -> This map is located in Lijiang Tower and features flying heroes that are hard to kill
- VAXTA -> On this game map, heroes move quite naturally.
- AA5QQ -> Ideal map to test your response time when you see a target.