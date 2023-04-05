Overwatch 2: All about the arrival of Lifeweaver

Know the skills and how to get the new support hero in season 4 of the hero shooter.

Overwatch 2 has confirmed that Lifeweaver will frame its season 4, being the second hero under the support role to join after the arrival of Kiriko. And now it has been revealed that he will not only use the power of the petals but also heal, deal some damage and offer a lot of mobility for both himself and his allies.

in the last hours Blizzard revealed in detail everything about the fifth character that the hero shooter will incorporate after its conversion to the sequel. It exposed some of his overall gameplay as well as his origin arc as a scientist and his mastery of almost Symettra-like technology.

Also read: Overwatch 2 will again have Prime Gaming rewards

Lifeweaver is about to blossom 🌸🫴🌸 Our new support hero will change the game with a skill kit like no other when he launches with Season 4 of #Overwatch2 on April 11. pic.twitter.com/ePmQYu4c9V —Overwatch (@OverwatchLATAM) April 4, 2023

Lifeweaver will have resources that will allow him to heal his allies from a distance in Overwatch 2 games. He will also carry an alternative weapon as an emergency defense and a Grasp that will not only wrap a shield around a player on your team but also that you can attract to you

These are his abilities in detail:

Like Kiriko and Ramattra, the new support character will be found available in the season 4 battle pass. It can be unlocked immediately when you buy the premium service or go up to level 45. It should be noted that it cannot be played in the competitive game until it is two weeks old and it will receive its permanent challenge once the three-month period is over. .

Also read: Overwatch 2: Weapons inspection is not coming soon

Finally, Blizzard will make Lifeweaver’s abilities and a special reward available at the start of Overwatch 2. On the one hand It will be free to use until April 11 and will even be part of a new arcade mode called BOB and Weave. (all players will only be able to use the aforementioned hero). and from the other you will be able to get the Cassia look which will be based on Thailand’s national flower, Ratchaphruek.