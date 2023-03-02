Overwatch 2: Almost all Overwatch 1 skins are on sale

Several cosmetics from the original hero shooter can be purchased in the hero gallery, but there are others that are not yet available.

One of the additions that marked part of Overwatch 2 season 3 is the return of the original credits and various skins of Overwatch 1. Players will be able to get the investment currency just by progressing through the battle pass and buying the aforementioned cosmetics. But the novelty seems to have certain limitations.

Blizzard announced the release of various outfits from the original hero shooter to be purchased with your legacy currency. For the release of the current patch, only a few of the rare category could be purchased but, after a correction in the following hours, access to epics and legendary ones was corrected.

Read also: Overwatch 2: First look at the collaboration with One Punch-Man

Saturdays are for good news ✨ 🔓 OW 1 skins now unlockable in the Hero Gallery

🪙 1500 OW Credits now earnable in the free Battle Pass track

📈 Login now – Feb 14 and earn 5 free tiers Go get your favorite skin now 💥

(More of our favs below) pic.twitter.com/N8t8ckgW3S —Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 11, 2023 “Saturdays are for good news.

– Owerwatch 1 skins now unlockable in the hero gallery

– 1500 Overwatch Credits now earnable in the Battle Pass free track

– Log in now – February 14 and win 5 free tiers

Get your favorite skin now!»

The return of Overwatch 1 skins was generally considered good news, but not for other Overwatch 2 players. Some still ask for the return of the loot boxes that in the past were still an affordable option for a random amount of cosmetics. While others argue that some are missing from the hero gallery, for example Deadlock Cassidy or Moira Blackwatch.

We also have a set of costumes that are attached to a dubious barrier of exclusivity. The ones that belonged to the Legendary and Origins editions can no longer be obtained after the game of the Observatory Pack. The latter was replaced by the Battle Pass Ultimate Bundle which includes the Legendary Sigma Beekeeper skin.

Also Read: Overwatch 2: How To Unlock The Free World Cup Weapon Charm

It must be remembered that Blizzard highlighted among various announcements that they gradually follow the feedback from the community. Therefore, they will be aware of possible changes to speed up the obtaining of Overwatch credits or open the doors to more skins in the hero gallery.