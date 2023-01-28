Overwatch 2 Announces Changes to Game Rankings for Season 3

Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller has revealed all the changes coming to Season 3 and Season 4 Ranked.

The qualifying or ranked games of Overwatch 2 has been very controversial since its release due to very unbalanced player matchmaking.

There have been numerous instances of Bronze ranked players being matched up with other Master and Pro rank players who are in the top 500. Of course, this imbalance makes for very unbalanced matches.

In an update from the developersAaron Keller has clarified that updates will be introduced next season to have ranked matches and that there will be changes for Season 4.

Overwatch 2 Team Confirms Ranked Improvements Are On The Way

Blizzard The Overwatch community had been asking for changes to ranked for months

According to Keller, the Overwatch 2 ranked updates have been “misunderstood” and have created a lot of confusion.

The game director also pointed out that there were difficulties in displaying a player’s true rank and that translated into their actual skill level and partying with friends.

However, he defended the matchmaking system, insisting that players have a “negative impression” of the. This is due to how often players of vastly different ranks are matched up in the same match despite similar skill levels.

“We’re going to introduce some changes in Season 3 and quite a few more in Season 4. All of them are intended to bring more clarity to the system“, revealed. He also added that more details would be forthcoming soon.

Blizzard

Likewise, Keller added that they wanted to present their long-term plans but that it might take longer than they would like to reveal those plans.

Be that as it may, we are just a few weeks away from starting the third season and we will be able to verify all the changes for ourselves. Even so, the developers are already looking at the next season.

Whether these updates will make matches more competitive is unknown, but it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming months.