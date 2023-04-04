Overwatch 2 announces Lifeweaver, one of the new support heroes arriving in 2023, and we will be able to play him soon

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the new hero of Overwatch 2, which will arrive with the imminent season 4 of the hero shooter. Calling itself Lifeweaver, and as previously anticipated by those responsible, is a healer that falls into the support category. At the time of writing these lines, not many details have been shared in this regard, but it is hoped that we will have more information over the next few days (including skills and background) based on the traditional modus operandi of the Californian developer.

Season 4 does not have an official release date yet, but everything indicates that it will be with us on April 11. Of course, in addition to Lifeweaver’s debut we should also have a season pass with their own themed rewards, as well as a skin mythical new and a series of events scheduled for the following weeks. Once again, the full list of what’s new (pass cosmetics, balance adjustments, and more) should hit the internet a little before the appointed day, both from Blizzard and the press.

Although Kiriko is relatively recent, the cast of support characters in Overwatch 2 remains the most limited—behind tanks and DPS, in that order—and WoW parents are well aware that there’s a constant hunger for new material among this sector that, even today, continues to need incentives to maintain the matchmaking queue by roles sufficiently nourished. And it goes without saying that it’s the damage specialists who take the longest to find a match.

Overwatch 2 plans to add a new hero to its roster every two seasons, that is, about three new characters a year. Also, we already know that the next guest will also be a healer; and that he should arrive in season 6 later in the summer, at some point to be specified.





